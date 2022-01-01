Menu

Olivier LAMBERT

ORLÉANS

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Vintagers - Founder

    2012 - maintenant

  • Yahoo! - Head of Strategic Publisher Operations - Europe

    PARIS 2005 - 2011

  • Altran - Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2004 - 2005

  • Prosyst'm - Technical Director

    2002 - 2003 Specialized in crisis management, sent on complex / political missions or delay troubles in order to create a reputation for the company.
    • Thales East Rail (Hong Kong subway) closed in 3 weeks vs 6 months for West Rail.
    • Creation of the biggest Internet Café in Europe (Access Academy: 450 computers).
    • Technical Director on the IT migration of NRJ’s Group (first Radio Group in France).
    • Program Manager in charge of two technical teams during the RTE Renovation project (Réseau Transport Electrique, EDF). Responsible of the first pilot then managing “Ile de France” program.

  • R.O.M. France - Founder & Operational Director

    2000 - 2002 Created 2 companies, R.O.M. an Engineering Services company to offer shared IT resources and Web Development, and Prometheus Software of America a Software editor proposing a fully integrated SaaS to press agencies to manage articles & medias.
    • Hired all employees, Sales to Engineers. 4000 Resume, 100 interviews and 15 hires.
    • Raised 200K$ for Prometheus creation on 3F.
    • Negotiated with RSA, SUN Microsystems and Exodus resulting in 2M$ of free Hardware / Software.
    • Opened the online interactive 3D market, leader in France during 2 years.

  • Cazan S.A. - Project Manager

    1998 - 2000 Hired as Software Developer to work on newly bought software from FujiFilm (IDRIS). Promoted after 6 months to Project Manager for all the Digital Imagery Department.
    • Developed a dedicated version for the French Army in 1 month instead of 6 planned by the Manager.
    • Brought the Department to be 1st revenue generator of the company in 2 years – 25% of total revenues.

