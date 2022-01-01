Olivier LAMBERT

-
Vintagers
- Founder
2012 - maintenant
-
Yahoo!
- Head of Strategic Publisher Operations - Europe
PARIS
2005 - 2011
-
Altran
- Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2005
-
Prosyst'm
- Technical Director
2002 - 2003
Specialized in crisis management, sent on complex / political missions or delay troubles in order to create a reputation for the company.
• Thales East Rail (Hong Kong subway) closed in 3 weeks vs 6 months for West Rail.
• Creation of the biggest Internet Café in Europe (Access Academy: 450 computers).
• Technical Director on the IT migration of NRJ’s Group (first Radio Group in France).
• Program Manager in charge of two technical teams during the RTE Renovation project (Réseau Transport Electrique, EDF). Responsible of the first pilot then managing “Ile de France” program.
-
R.O.M. France
- Founder & Operational Director
2000 - 2002
Created 2 companies, R.O.M. an Engineering Services company to offer shared IT resources and Web Development, and Prometheus Software of America a Software editor proposing a fully integrated SaaS to press agencies to manage articles & medias.
• Hired all employees, Sales to Engineers. 4000 Resume, 100 interviews and 15 hires.
• Raised 200K$ for Prometheus creation on 3F.
• Negotiated with RSA, SUN Microsystems and Exodus resulting in 2M$ of free Hardware / Software.
• Opened the online interactive 3D market, leader in France during 2 years.
-
Prometheus Software of America
- Founding Shareholder and Executive Director
2000 - 2003
-
Cazan S.A.
- Project Manager
1998 - 2000
Hired as Software Developer to work on newly bought software from FujiFilm (IDRIS). Promoted after 6 months to Project Manager for all the Digital Imagery Department.
• Developed a dedicated version for the French Army in 1 month instead of 6 planned by the Manager.
• Brought the Department to be 1st revenue generator of the company in 2 years – 25% of total revenues.