Olivier LAMBERT

-
Avanade (Accenture & Microsoft joint-venture)
- Change Management
2010 - maintenant
Management (waterfall, agile, change) / AMOA / Business analyst / Business Intelligence
Avec huit années d’expérience en conseil, Olivier met à profit son background en informatique décisionnelle pour intervenir sur le pilotage de projets et l'accompagnement au changement.
-
Expertime BI (Microsoft Gold Partner)
- Consultant Business Intelligence
2009 - 2009
Création d’applications décisionnelles complètes avec les produits Microsoft
• Gepsa (GDF Suez, 3è leader mondial en énergie)
Gestion des centres du Ministère de la Justice (ETL SSIS, DWH, Cube, Reports, Moss)
• Jones Lang LaSalle (un leader mondial en immobilier professionnel)
Cartographie Bing Maps pour la gestion du parc immobilier.
-
Klee Performance (Conseil financier)
- Consultant Business intelligence / Décisionnel
2008 - 2009
Création d’applications BI 2.0 QlikView pour améliorer l’analyse des données
• Gestion de l’activité (Projets, ressources, production…) par l’ERP ASA
• TMA : Suivi de la qualité et des performances des projets, basé sur Mantis
• Analyses commerciales combinées avec SAP/Business Object sur bdd Oracle
• Ministère de l’Economie et Finances : Avant-vente QV en stratégie immobilière
• Oracle Hyperion Essbase & Solution QV pour SONEPAR, doc pour l’install Hyperion Suite
Environnement(s) technique(s) :
Applications BI : QlikView, SAP / Business Object XI, Oracle Hyperion Suite – Essbase ; ERP ASA
SGBD : Oracle 10g & Oracle Data Integrator, SQL Server 2005 & Integration Services, Access, MySQL, Talend
Systèmes d’exploitation et réseau : Windows Server 2003, Linux (Red Hat) Active Directory, VMWare, ODBC et OLE DB
Suite Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel avec module Hyperion)
-
LIRMM - CNRS
- Étude et mise en place d'outils de communication pour le travail collaboratif
2007 - maintenant
Intitulé de l’intervention : Conception et réalisation de moyens de communication informatique d'une équipe de recherche
Objectif(s) :
- Faciliter la communication et l’organisation afin d'optimiser les travaux de recherche, mais également d'enseignement
- Utiliser et adapter une plate-forme regroupant tous les services nécessaires
Réalisation(s) :
- Recenser les services existant et analyser les besoins, au sein de l’équipe APR (Algorithmique et Performance des Réseaux)
- Recherche et mise en place de solutions rassemblant les services nécessaires
- Adaptation de la plate-forme choisie, ajout de modules complémentaires
Environnement(s) technique(s) :
- Systèmes de données : MySQL ; Hal (système national de gestion des publications)
- Systèmes d’exploitation et réseau : Unix (SUN Solaris), Linux (Debian), Mac ; Apache, annuaire LDAP
- Plate-formes CMS : Drupal, Joomla ; e-learning : Dokeos, Claroline
- Développement : php, javascript, xhtml 1.1, CSS 2.1, SVG, MathML conforme aux normes W3C
- Rédaction de documentations et présentations en LaTeX, Open Office
LIRMM is a cross-faculty research entity of the Science University of Montpellier II and the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).
-
Sodeal - La Clape (Camping municipal du Cap d'Agde)
- Nageur-Sauveteur / Animateur
2006 - 2007
There are not enough lifeguards in France, and I was happy to find a useful and important job, because it is of course necessary to secure lives. In this way I also got acquainted with a lot of interesting people, because it was a large camping (about 3000 persons) which happens to be in one of the most important French summer cities for students.
-
Eliott Ness
- Administrateur / Gestion communication
2004 - 2009
I Participated in commercialization and beta-tester of an international product sold at about 400 000 copies
Red Orchestra France
This allowed me to better understand how communication, on the level of software products and advertising, on the internet happens. Besides that, the software sale was a big success in France proportionaly compared with other products. This was and is of course satisfying seeing I helped to create a community of more than 2000 members who make about 25 000 visits a month on the website, sponsorized by Eliott-Ness.
eliottness.jpg
By being a beta-tester, it gave me the experience and knowledge on how to work in a development team environment in conception of their software, including bug tracking and support.