Olivier LAMERAIN

Bonjour,



So as you have just read it my name is Olivier and i am from Saint Jean de Luz. I am currently 31 years old.



I have just started a new Geophysicist position with PGS UK Exploration in March 2012.



Previoulsy I have spent 5 years in Seismic Exploration campaigns with CGGV. Exploration campaigns both onshore and in Shallow Waters crews ( < 80m water depth). I have occupied the role of Party Manager in a first time (2 years) and then I have shift to a Party Chief position.



Exciting world, huge technical means, lot of responsabilites, fantastic people can be met in this activity, this company. I am fluent in English, Spanish and French.



I have decided to step off the exciting operational life for the 2010-2011 period. Indeed, i have integrated IFP School in Paris, where i am currently deeping my knowledge in Geophysics, Reservoir, Geology, Seismic Interpretation, Multi-Scale basins analysis...



I spend almost all my free time between Spain and France. Living pretty close to a border is something that I like pretty much.



Welcome on my profile,



Olivier



Mes compétences :

Drilling

Geophysics

Management

Offshore

Petroleum

Processing

Seismic

Upstream