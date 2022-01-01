Olivier LAMERAIN

Bonjour,
So as you have just read it my name is Olivier and i am from Saint Jean de Luz. I am currently 31 years old.
I have just started a new Geophysicist position with PGS UK Exploration in March 2012.
Previoulsy I have spent 5 years in Seismic Exploration campaigns with CGGV. Exploration campaigns both onshore and in Shallow Waters crews ( < 80m water depth). I have occupied the role of Party Manager in a first time (2 years) and then I have shift to a Party Chief position.
Exciting world, huge technical means, lot of responsabilites, fantastic people can be met in this activity, this company. I am fluent in English, Spanish and French.
I have decided to step off the exciting operational life for the 2010-2011 period. Indeed, i have integrated IFP School in Paris, where i am currently deeping my knowledge in Geophysics, Reservoir, Geology, Seismic Interpretation, Multi-Scale basins analysis...
I spend almost all my free time between Spain and France. Living pretty close to a border is something that I like pretty much.
Welcome on my profile,
Olivier
Mes compétences :
Drilling
Geophysics
Management
Offshore
Petroleum
Processing
Seismic
Upstream