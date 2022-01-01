Olivier LE PHUEZ

Société Générale Bank & Trust - Luxembourg
- Consultant - Project Director
PARIS2010 - maintenantCovering all Business Lines of the bank, I take and deliver assignements as project/program manager or consultant.
For 3 years the assignements are focused to regulatory projects, as leader of the analysis and/or project phase.
Assignements in progress:
- MiFID2 (strategic analysis, regulatory consulting, program management)
- PRIIPS (regulatory consulting)
Assignements done:
- OTC / EMIR (regulatory consulting, program management)
- Private Banking / Institutionnal clients (process)
- NAV optimization (project manager, cost and process)
- NAV in an offshoring context (project manager, cost and process)
DjR IS
- Manager
2009 - 2010For a bank established in Luxembourg and Monaco, operational risk management program inside Private banking business line.
-Establishing Service Level Agreement between private banking activity and back-office (process)
-Deployment of new internal rules covering operational risks among all services (PMO)
Investance Group
- Manager
Courbevoie2005 - 2009For a major french private bank (Paris headquarters) willing to enhance its service and efficacy.
-Outsource technical tasks from private banking agencies to a dedicated and specialized site in cooperation with back office unit (13 months).
-Launch of an extended telephone service for Mass Affluent customer (<3MEUR) in cooperation with retail banking business lines (10 months).
Tinubu Square
- Analyste en Assurance-Crédit
2005 - 2005
Fidis (Groupe Fiat)
- Analyste Credit
2000 - 2003Risk Management in the automotive business (production and distribution).
-Manage the exposure with 1/3 of France’ dealers (floorplan and credit)
-Set up and maintain a credit-scoring algorithm