Olivier LE PHUEZ

PARIS

En résumé

Project Director on regulatory issues for 3 years, I am a consultant for 10 years.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Services financiers
Banque privée
Organisation
Finance
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Bank & Trust - Luxembourg - Certified Lean Six-Sigma Blackbelt

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Certified Lean Six-Sigma Blackbelt

  • Société Générale Bank & Trust - Luxembourg - Consultant - Project Director

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant Covering all Business Lines of the bank, I take and deliver assignements as project/program manager or consultant.

    For 3 years the assignements are focused to regulatory projects, as leader of the analysis and/or project phase.

    Assignements in progress:
    - MiFID2 (strategic analysis, regulatory consulting, program management)
    - PRIIPS (regulatory consulting)

    Assignements done:
    - OTC / EMIR (regulatory consulting, program management)
    - Private Banking / Institutionnal clients (process)
    - NAV optimization (project manager, cost and process)
    - NAV in an offshoring context (project manager, cost and process)

  • DjR IS - Manager

    2009 - 2010 For a bank established in Luxembourg and Monaco, operational risk management program inside Private banking business line.
    -Establishing Service Level Agreement between private banking activity and back-office (process)
    -Deployment of new internal rules covering operational risks among all services (PMO)

  • Investance Group - Manager

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2009 For a major french private bank (Paris headquarters) willing to enhance its service and efficacy.
    -Outsource technical tasks from private banking agencies to a dedicated and specialized site in cooperation with back office unit (13 months).
    -Launch of an extended telephone service for Mass Affluent customer (<3MEUR) in cooperation with retail banking business lines (10 months).

  • Tinubu Square - Analyste en Assurance-Crédit

    2005 - 2005

  • Fidis (Groupe Fiat) - Analyste Credit

    2000 - 2003 Risk Management in the automotive business (production and distribution).
    -Manage the exposure with 1/3 of France’ dealers (floorplan and credit)
    -Set up and maintain a credit-scoring algorithm

Formations

  • ICMA - International Capital Market Association

    Paris 2014 - 2014 CAMFIN

    Finance and Capital Market Diploma

  • Ministère De La Justice Du Grand-Duché De Luxembourg (Luxembourg)

    Luxembourg 2012 - 2014 Cours Complémentaire en Droit Luxembourgeois

    Moyenne : 14,2 / 20

  • Faculté De Droit (Clermont 1 Auvergne) (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2003 - 2004 GEFIRE - Master Droit des Affaires et Fiscalité

    Droit des Affaires, Fiscalité, Comptabilité

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management ESCEM

    Tours 1999 - 2000 Master en Finance

    Finance de Marché - Gestion et Contrôle des Risques

  • Université De Droit

    Poitiers 1998 - 1999 Maîtrise de Droit des Affaires

    Droit des Affaires

