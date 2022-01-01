Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier LEBLOND
Ajouter
Olivier LEBLOND
DOURDAN - LES GRANGES LE ROI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Abbaye Notre Dame de l'Ouÿe
- Directeur hotellerie
2015 - maintenant
CIS de Champgne
- Directeur
1997 - 2015
Kiabi
- Responsable de services
HEM
1990 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Eugène STASSIN
Marion LISSARRAGUE