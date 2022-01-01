Menu

Olivier LEBOT

Gazeran

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft .NET Technology
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
jQuery
XML
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows Azure Platform
WinForms
Web Services
SAP ABAP
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft ASP.NET
MVC
MS Visual SourceSafe
Linux
JavaScript
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets

Entreprises

  • EBP - Développeur

    Gazeran 2007 - maintenant Développeur SI, Chef de projet junior

    Conception, développement et maintenance des applications liées au Système
    d'Information de l'entreprise (Gestion des clients, Intranet, ...).
    Conception et développement d'outils de gestions internes à l'entreprise.
    Gestion des bases de données (maintenance et optimisation des performances).
    Intégration des applications du SI avec SAP (Facturation).
    Mise en place d'outils décisionnels avec Microsoft BI (Rapport, Cube OLAP).
    Intégration des applications du SI avec Sales Force (Facturation/Gestion Client).
    Assistance aux utilisateurs internes.
    Conception, développement et maintenance d'applications à destinations des
    partenaires.
    Conception et développement d'un système d'authentification unifié (WIF).
    Conception et développement de test unitaire.
    Migration d'application de .net 1.1 vers 2.0 puis vers 4.5.
    Refonte d'applications internes.

  • Avanade - Développeur

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2006 - 2007 Conception et développement de procédures stockées sous SQL Server 2005.
    Conception et développement de Web Services.
    Conception et développement d'une partie des écrans WebForms de l'application.
    Conception et développement de test unitaire.
    Aide à la cohérence du modèle général objet BEC et sa cohérence avec l'univers
    fonctionnel Client

  • Vasdo - Technicien Réseau et Système

    2005 - 2006 Installation et configuration de Windows 2003 et XP.
    Installation et Configuration Exchange 2003.
    Mise en place et sécurisation de Réseau LAN filaire et sans fils.

  • Société IMPACT - Développeur

    2004 - 2005 Développement d'un composant de génération des déclarations douanières.
    Développement d'un composant d'interfaçage du système de gestion interne avec
    le système de gestion d'un nouveau client (hypermarché).
    Maintenance du système de gestion interne et assistance aux utilisateurs.

  • MétéoFrance - Développeur

    Saint Mandé 2003 - 2004 Développement de l'application sous forme de scripts d'analyse et de scripts
    d'alerte téléphonique.
    Rédaction des procédures d'installations, de dépannage et de maintenance des
    machines.
    Mise en place des procédures de tolérance de panne (détections des pannes
    matérielles et alertes aux responsables)

Formations

Réseau