Olivier LECLERC

2011 - maintenant- Business development with Telco organisations globally (operators, vendors and solution providers)
- International contracts (Africa, Middle-East, CIS, Europe. Asia)
- Projects: new licences launches (greenfield), network take-overs operations, upgrades, rollouts, migration,
- Covering the entire life cycle of mobile/fixed/IP network operators (think launch care - design to handover)
- Recruiting mainly but not exclusively in the following core areas : Engineering (radio, core, IN/VAS, IS), Marketing/Commercial, Architecture, Project/Programme management
- Up to CXO level search and selection campaigns
- Dealing with individuals at all levels up to CEO, across extremely varied cultures