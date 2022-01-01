Retail
Olivier LEGER
Olivier LEGER
HOERDT CEDEX
Entreprises
ECS - Groupe Société Générale - Idf
HOERDT CEDEX
maintenant
Ecs
- Chef de Marché
2006 - maintenant
En charge du développement des offres de services aux infrastructures
pour le groupe ECS
Easynet
- Ingénieur Avant-Vente
Nanterre
2004 - 2006
Easynet
- Ingénieur commercial
Nanterre
2003 - 2004
Formations
San Francisco State University (San Francisco)
San Francisco
2001 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International
Avon
1999 - 2002
Réseau
Anne-Marie GIGOI
Eric CROCHET
Frédéric LEMONNIER
Jean Michel FARHI
Jérôme LEPAUMIER
Laurent ANTENAT
Nicolas POULAIN
Valérie WEHN NICOD
Violaine BRUNET