Olivier LEGRIS
Olivier LEGRIS
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SYCTOM
- Chef de projet
2016 - maintenant
coordination des projets du centre UIOM de Saint Ouen
SYCTOM
- Ingénieur principal bâtiment/génie civil
2014 - maintenant
SYCTOM
- Adjoint au chef de projet pour la construction d'une centre sur Romainville
2012 - 2014
Mise en place et suivi d'exécution pour le compte du SYCTOM d'un projet de TMB sur le site de Romainville/Bobigny
P4X
- Directeur de synthèse
2007 - 2012
SNECMA
- Stagiaire
Courcouronnes
2005 - 2006
Formations
ESTP
Paris
2003 - 2006
ingénieur
architecture
Lycée Pierre D'Ailly (Compiegne)
Compiegne
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Benoit ROUILLY
Cédric LEHOBEY
Coraly DUCATILLON
Evelyne VAS
Fabien MARQUES
François LE BLOND
Kahindo DÉODAT- FRANCIS
Salma BEN MAHMOUD
Séverine BOIVIN
Vincent BAZIN