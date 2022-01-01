Menu

Olivier LEGRIS

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • SYCTOM - Chef de projet

    2016 - maintenant coordination des projets du centre UIOM de Saint Ouen

  • SYCTOM - Ingénieur principal bâtiment/génie civil

    2014 - maintenant

  • SYCTOM - Adjoint au chef de projet pour la construction d'une centre sur Romainville

    2012 - 2014 Mise en place et suivi d'exécution pour le compte du SYCTOM d'un projet de TMB sur le site de Romainville/Bobigny

  • P4X - Directeur de synthèse

    2007 - 2012

  • SNECMA - Stagiaire

    Courcouronnes 2005 - 2006

Formations

  • ESTP

    Paris 2003 - 2006 ingénieur

    architecture

  • Lycée Pierre D'Ailly (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 2000 - 2003

