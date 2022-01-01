Menu

Olivier LEPRINCE

GIJON

  • Olivier Leprince - Inspector / Expeditor

    2005 - maintenant Mechanical engineer working as independent Inspector / Expeditor / Auditor or Site
    representative for the count of leading engineering companies and second / third parties
    agencies. Wide experience in industrial techniques such as casting, machining, forging
    and welding activities covering goods dedicated to the oil and gas industry from Pressure
    Vessel / Exchanger manufacturing including Boilers, Piping, valves and all types of Static /
    Rotating equipments.
    In parallel working as independent Designer of pressure vessel especially for Heat
    Exchanger as per TEMA / ASME VIII div 1 using Compress software.

  • Price Induction - Mechanical Designer

    Anglet 2002 - 2005 Designer for Price Induction (Design of Turboreactors for personal Jet) Manager Applied
    Studies.
    3D definition & design of engine DGEN 380 components, hydraulics and electrical network
    (wiring system). Supplier’s follow up: bearings (SNFA), dynamic seals (PERKINELMER),
    Hastelloy X Combustion chamber (SNECMA MOTEURS), alternator generator
    (AUXITROL)
    Realization of Design / Drawing package, 2D and 3D models: casings ( TA6V/ Epoxy
    composite , fan (TA6V), Impeller (TA6V), turbines (INCO 718 LC), distributors (MAR-M247-
    INCO718), diffuser , high speed rotating screws …

  • ENSAM

    Paris 1998 - 2001 Mechanical Engineer

