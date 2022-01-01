Retail
Olivier LIBOR
Olivier LIBOR
SOYAUX
En résumé
Entreprises
1-11RC
maintenant
MINISTERE DE LA DEFENSE
- CONSEILLER EN RECRUTEMENT
Paris
maintenant
Défense
- Conseiller en recrutement
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Sous-Officiers D'Active ENSOA
Saint Maixent L'Ecole
1989 - 1989
Arme Blindée Cavalerie
133e promotion- 2ème compagnie- 223e section
Lycée De Beaulieu
Cognac
1985 - 1987
TERM B
Réseau
Antoine LIBOR
Bertrand LIBOR
Eric DE SAINT VINCENT
Florence GARDRAT
Jean Michel LEBEC
Patricia VANKEIRSBILCK
Thierry MEMBRADO