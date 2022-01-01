Olivier LOEILLOT

-
GE HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES
- General Manager Enterprise Solutions
2010 - 2011
Develop and sell turnkey solutions for both developped and developping world in the field of Healthcare infrastructure ( Plasma fractionation, Vaccines, Mabs and Recombinant proteins, Insulin).
Manage a team of more than 50 people to ensure GEHC Life Science business growth, customer awareness and satisfaction.
-
LONZA
- VP Sales LONZA Custom Manufacturing
2008 - maintenant
-
LONZA AG
- Head of Sales Microbial Biopharma
2005 - 2007
-
RHODIA PHARMA SOLUTIONS
- BUSINESS DIRECTOR
Courbevoie
2001 - 2003
-
LONZA FRANCE
- Head of the Fine Chemical Department
1995 - 2000