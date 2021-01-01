Menu

Sophie EUZEN

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Egon Zehnder International - Research Associate

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Neumann International - Chargée de Recherche senior

    Autriche 2010 - 2011 Missions nationales et internationales de recrutement de cadres dirigeants

  • Singer & Hamilton - Research Associate

    2009 - 2009

  • Korn/Ferry International - Research Associate

    2001 - 2009

Formations

  • Essec EME

    Paris La Défense 2009 - 2011 Master I Ressources Humaines