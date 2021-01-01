Retail
Sophie EUZEN
Sophie EUZEN
Paris
Entreprises
Egon Zehnder International
- Research Associate
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Neumann International
- Chargée de Recherche senior
Autriche
2010 - 2011
Missions nationales et internationales de recrutement de cadres dirigeants
Singer & Hamilton
- Research Associate
2009 - 2009
Korn/Ferry International
- Research Associate
2001 - 2009
Formations
Essec EME
Paris La Défense
2009 - 2011
Master I Ressources Humaines