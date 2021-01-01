Menu

Olivier LOMBART

TOKYO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
SQL
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Goldman Sachs Japan Holdings - Senior Analyst Developer

    2005 - maintenant

  • G-Search/Fujitsu Tokyo - Software Consulting

    2003 - maintenant Development of internet components (envoiis), scripting in Perl for Unix server, technical support, help communication between the japanese team and the Envoii company (based in San Francisco).
    Client/server, HTML/Javascript, servlets/JSP, Apache/Tomcat, SQL Server 2000, JDBC.

  • Envoii (San Francisco, USA) - Software Consulting

    2002 - 2003 I added the Windows IME feature inside Envoii components, so that they accept text input in Japanese (or any other language using IME, like Chinese or Korean).
    C++, Perforce.

  • InVision Technologies - Software Engineer

    2001 - 2002 InVision Technologies (now GE Infrastucture - Security - Homeland Protection) developed the first anti-explosives scanner for airplane luggage.

  • Envoii - Software Engineer

    2000 - 2001 Startup.
    San Francisco, CA, USA

  • DotShell Co Ltd - Software Engineer

    1999 - 2000 Hamamatsu, Japan

  • Pc Soft Informatique - Software Engineer

    1994 - 1999 Montpellier, France

