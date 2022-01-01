Olivier LORANS

> 26 years if experience through International Anglo saxon & European companies, in FMCG & Sport Lifestyle.

> Solid balanced experience through General Management, Sales & Marketing head of functions.

> Team management up to 277 team members.

> P&L drive up to Eur200m with Solid Financial background.

> International experience in Europe & Asia (Southern Europe & South Korea).

> Interested in any importunities in Asia.



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Strategic planning

Team player

High Commitment

Result driven

Pragmatism