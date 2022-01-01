Menu

Olivier LORANS

paris

En résumé

> 26 years if experience through International Anglo saxon & European companies, in FMCG & Sport Lifestyle.
> Solid balanced experience through General Management, Sales & Marketing head of functions.
> Team management up to 277 team members.
> P&L drive up to Eur200m with Solid Financial background.
> International experience in Europe & Asia (Southern Europe & South Korea).
> Interested in any importunities in Asia.

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Strategic planning
Team player
High Commitment
Result driven
Pragmatism

Entreprises

  • NEW BALANCE - Directeur Europe du Sud

    paris 2006

  • Puma - PUMA KOREA CEO

    ILLKIRCH 2012 - maintenant

  • Puma - PUMA FRANCE GM

    ILLKIRCH 2007 - 2011

Formations

