Olivier MACQUE

paris

Entreprises

  • Smart AdServer - Infrastructure Operations Team Lead

    paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Smart AdServer - Senior Operations Engineer

    paris 2015 - 2016

  • AuFeminin com / Smartadserver - Site Reliability Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) has emerged from the Internet industry and is usually set in the organisation as an interface between Infra/Ops, QA and Dev. The goal is to guarantee the quality of service in terms of availability, performance, and scalability.
    Usually requires communication skills, various technical background and ability to specify some process and methodologies to make sure new features integrate pretty well in a timely manner.

    The SRE team mission is to provide means, tools, methods, and technical skills to make sure the core services of Smartadserver, Aufeminin and Marmiton work in an optimal way.

    Perimeter
    all aufeminin group sites and infrastructures (includes aufeminin.com and all brands/countries, marmiton.org and smartadserver.com)

    Monitoring
    - Monitor general delivery quality of production platforms : KPI, provide tooling
    - service providers performance and sla assessment (at least annualy)

    Methodology / Team communication
    - write/put in place processes, check they are applied. Work on what-if scenarii
    - Try to relay common issues / resolutions across teams
    - definition of RFP processes
    - RFP execution and controlling on 3rd party services helping in delivery (DNS, CDN, security, tooling for monitoring
    - contract management, legal reviews
    - SCRUM approach
    - documentation

    Implementation
    - install applicative layer for new front/sql
    - follow up with dev team technological choices
    - 3rd party integration (CDN, Cedexis, Keynote...)

    Security & Audits
    - IT security audits
    - IT general audits
    - risk management (identification, evaluation and treatment) and reporting
    - documentation and implementation of an IT-related internal control system based on the risk management process and specification of corporate/ central IT of the group in order to ensure a transparent control processing and securing business processes
    - documentation and implementation of an ISMS considering the central/ corporate IT specification and standards of the group.
    - documentation of a detailed disaster recovery concept and plan including recovery point and recovery time objectives (RPO/ RTO) considering the central/ corporate IT specification and standards of the group. Test should be performed regularly to verify adequateness of the concept.

    Investigation
    - Investigate/resolve technical issues impacting production: latency, connectivity, SSL
    Smart / Aufem Front servers fine tuning (IIS config, LB config)
    SQL server fine tuning (SQL Server config) with the gentle help from database team
    Participation to infrastructure project

  • Smart AdServer / Aufeminin.com - Quality Manager Infrastructure

    2012 - 2012 Certification ITIL V3 Foundation

  • Smart AdServer / Aufeminin.com - Datacenter Manager

    2011 - 2012

  • Trokers - 2xmoinscher.com - Responsable Production

    2009 - 2011 Gestion de projet systèmes et réseaux d'envergure
    Elaboration des bonnes pratiques de Production
    Mise en place de process ITIL
    Support niveau 2 et 3 pour la production
    Monitoring de toute l'infrastructure web
    Responsable des livrables associés au transfert en production et coordinateur de la mise en production des applications
    Coordonner et participer à la mise en place des plateformes de pré-production nécessaires à l'intégration des applications
    Gérer les priorités, alertes et risques liées à la gestion d'un site E-commerce.

  • Trokers - 2xmoinscher.com - Administrateur Système et Réseaux

    2009 - 2009 Administrateur Infrastructure et Exploitation Site Internet 2xmoinscher.com

    Surveillance de toute l'infrastructure de notre site E-commerce avec Cacti
    Déploiement d'un SAN Equallogic
    Déploiement d'une plateforme web sous IIS 7.0
    relation direct avec l'équipe de developpement
    Gestion de petit projet
    équipement de sécurité ips, load balancer

    mail : olivier@macque.fr

  • FNCLCC - Technicien Supérieur Informatique

    Paris 2003 - 2009

