Olivier MACQUET
Olivier MACQUET
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Enedis
- Chef de département adjoint
2016 - maintenant
Direction de la Formation & de la Professionnalisation
Solutions Numériques, Data & SI Formation
ERDF
- Responsable technique SI
2012 - 2016
ERDF
- Ingénieur production informatique
2009 - 2012
ERDF
- Ingénieur production informatique
2005 - 2008
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
2002 - 2005
MIAGE
Systèmes et Réseaux
Réseau
Benjamin HERNANDEZ
David POUZOLS
Estelle RAVAUD
Frederic HOFFACKER
Karine ANCAROLA
Maria DO SACRAMENTO
Nicolas GUILLEMOT
Philippe VIENT
Sandra DIET
Stéphane PÉTOT