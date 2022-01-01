Olivier MADIOT

-
ICAP Energy Alternative Fuels
- Commodity broker
2013 - 2016
-
Fair Links
- Manager
2012 - 2013
-
Lynx Energy
- Crude oil trader
2011 - 2012
-
Addax Energy SA
- Crude opérateur
2010 - 2011
Regular Communication with Traders on all aspects of Trade.
Handling with:
Contract: service providers, issuance of doc instructions, voyage orders, discharge order and vessels on subs clearance,
Shipping: sts operations are managed to minimize any time lost/demurrage, check freight calculations against c/p.
Finance: Liaise with finance and lc desk providing accurate and timely data needed for the raising of L/C’s and other finance documents.
Claim: Anticipate and manage quality and quantity issues / problems that arise on any cargoes.
Establish and maintain good working relationship with contractual partners and third party service companies in order to improve our options and the level of service.
Maintain good working practice with other Trade support divisions – keep demurrage section advised with progress/status of chartered vessels at load and/or discharge ports.
Monitor and advise accounts / finance all costs related with each transaction (P&L awareness).
Ensure revenues are maximized; claims documented; payments secured.
NNPC 2010 account reconciliation: Negotiation with NNPC regarding money claim to Addax Energy SA in Abuja
-
Perenco
- Crude oil marketer
Paris
2009 - 2010
Handling the tender processes for oil sales of crudes from Africa and South America, oil sales agreements negotiations.
Creation and implementation of a new hedging strategy on Oil and Gas
Analysis and presentation of the available hedging tools(Futures, swap, options)
Supporting the Subsidiaries on issues related to the trading and marketing of produced oil
Development of a monthly dashboard to analyse the trading activity of the group
Analysis of the different pricing options of each crude (reference crude, period)
-
Perenco
- Africa and South America Deputy Finance Manager
Paris
2007 - 2009
Supporting the Subsidiaries on issues such as tax investigations, governmental audits, Partner audits (Colombia, Guatemala, Venezuela, DRC, Congo B, Cameroon & Gabon)
Quarterly financial audits of the Subsidiaries before closing and validation of the consolidation package. Review of annual statutory accounts prior to auditors’ review. Regular missions on site (DRC, Congo B, Cameroon, Gabon, Colombia & Guatemala)
Control of the monthly reporting package: P&L and Cash Flow Report
Development of a monthly dashboard dedicated to key financial indicators (net profit, cash transferred YTD, CAPEX, relationships with partners and governments, fiscal risks, ongoing litigations, decommissioning cost).
M&A: Involved in bids and acquisition processes. Performing pre-acquisition due diligence and calculation of the acquisition price based on Net Present Value (NPV) models
-
Ernst and Young
- Senior financial auditor
Courbevoie
2004 - 2007
Audit missions:
Statutory and consolidated account auditing (French and US Gaap). Specialising on issues such as long term agreements (EADS France, Alstom USA) and exploration and production in the Oil & Gas industry (Total France, Total Yémen, Vallourec, Géoservices Angola)
Special assignments:
Pre-acquisition audit and due diligence for EADS and Alstom
6-months consulting mission as part of the financial restructuring of La Poste
Statutory and consolidated account auditing. Audit of French and foreign sites. Business reviews and validation of consolidation packages