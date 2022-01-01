Olivier MAINARDIS

-
WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
- Highways Engineer
2013 - maintenant
-
Campus Scientifique et Technique - COLAS
- Ingénieur R&D
2011 - 2012
-
Lafarge
- Research Engineer
Paris
2010 - 2011
-
Lafarge Centre de Recherche
- Research Engineer Intern
Paris
2010 - 2010
Internship in Applied Research.
• Applied Research project in the “Road Program”
• Improvement of my skills in half-warm mix asphalt design and expanding of my knowledge to other materials
-
Ecole de Technologie Supérieure
- Applied Research Intern
2009 - 2009
Internship in Applied Research.
• Applied Research project on the “Comparison and combination of different additives, Sasobit® and Evotherm™, and process, LEA® (Low Energy Asphalt), in the design of half-warm-mix asphalt”.
• Author of an article presented at the 89th Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting.