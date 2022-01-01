Menu

Olivier MAINARDIS

POTTERS BAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff - Highways Engineer

    2013 - maintenant

  • Campus Scientifique et Technique - COLAS - Ingénieur R&D

    2011 - 2012

  • Lafarge - Research Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • Lafarge Centre de Recherche - Research Engineer Intern

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Internship in Applied Research.
    • Applied Research project in the “Road Program”
    • Improvement of my skills in half-warm mix asphalt design and expanding of my knowledge to other materials

  • Ecole de Technologie Supérieure - Applied Research Intern

    2009 - 2009 Internship in Applied Research.
    • Applied Research project on the “Comparison and combination of different additives, Sasobit® and Evotherm™, and process, LEA® (Low Energy Asphalt), in the design of half-warm-mix asphalt”.
    • Author of an article presented at the 89th Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting.

Formations

  • Université De Technologies (Troyes)

    Troyes 2005 - 2010 Economie des Matériaux et Environnement

    Matériaux : Technologie et Economie / Economie des Matériaux et Environnement

  • Lycée International Victor Hugo (Colomiers)

    Colomiers 2002 - 2005 BAC S-SVT / Opt. Physique Chimie / Sect. Europ. Allemand

    BAC S-SVT / Option Physique Chimie / Section Européenne Allemand

Réseau