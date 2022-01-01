Olivier MARCHAND

Eurocape New Energy
- Head of Construction & Operations
2010 - maintenantIn charge of the construction and the operations of the Eurocape wind farms (France, Italy, Romania, Ukraine, Poland).
NORDEX
- Senior Project Manager
La Plaine-Saint-Denis2005 - 2010Onshore wind farm construction (turnkey operations including : access roads, erection pads, foundations, electrical infrastructure, logistic, erection & commissioning of the turbines and of the Wind farm).
GSE
- Project Engineer
Avignon2004 - 2005Turnkey construction of logistic platforms (warehouse, 40 000m² 13 M Euros).
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)