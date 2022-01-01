Olivier MARIN

-
Kesa Electricals
Paris
maintenant
Toys R Us
- Buying Director
Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
2016 - maintenant
BUT INTERNATIONAL
- Directeur Commercial et Achat Blanc & Brun
Émerainville
2010 - maintenant
BUT INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable Département Cuisines et Séjours
Émerainville
2009 - maintenant
BUT INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable Département Achat&Commerce EGP : Electronique Grand Public
Émerainville
2005 - maintenant
BUT INTERNATIONAL / KESA
- Chef de Produit / Acheteur TV et Vidéo
2003 - 2005
BUT INTERNATIONAL / KESA
- Chef de Produit / Acheteur Téléphonie Résidentielle et Mobile
2001 - 2003
NESTLE
- Chef de Secteur & Chef de Projet Evènementiel
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
1999 - 1999
LEROY MERLIN
- Chef de Rayon , Chef de Projet National
Lezennes
1999 - 2001