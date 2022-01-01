Menu

Olivier MARIN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Kesa Electricals

    Paris maintenant

  • Toys R Us - Buying Director

    Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry 2016 - maintenant

  • BUT INTERNATIONAL - Directeur Commercial et Achat Blanc & Brun

    Émerainville 2010 - maintenant

  • BUT INTERNATIONAL - Responsable Département Cuisines et Séjours

    Émerainville 2009 - maintenant

  • BUT INTERNATIONAL - Responsable Département Achat&Commerce EGP : Electronique Grand Public

    Émerainville 2005 - maintenant

  • BUT INTERNATIONAL / KESA - Chef de Produit / Acheteur TV et Vidéo

    2003 - 2005

  • BUT INTERNATIONAL / KESA - Chef de Produit / Acheteur Téléphonie Résidentielle et Mobile

    2001 - 2003

  • NESTLE - Chef de Secteur & Chef de Projet Evènementiel

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1999 - 1999

  • LEROY MERLIN - Chef de Rayon , Chef de Projet National

    Lezennes 1999 - 2001

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2009 - 2010 Business Unit Management

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2009 - 2009 Certificat : Business Unit's Management

    Certification HEC

