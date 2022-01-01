Menu

Olivier MARTINON

SAINTES

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Cabinet libéral d'ostéopathie. Bourail-Nouvelle-Calédonie - Ostéopathe

    2012 - 2013

  • ecole de voile St Palais sur mer (Charente-Maritime. FRANCE) - Moniteur de voile

    2002 - 2011

Formations

  • IPKN

    Montignies-Sur-Sambre 2013 - 2017 kinésithérapeute

  • College Osteopathique Sutherland COS (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2011 diplôme d'ostéopathe

