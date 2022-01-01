Retail
Olivier MARTINON
Olivier MARTINON
SAINTES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet libéral d'ostéopathie. Bourail-Nouvelle-Calédonie
- Ostéopathe
2012 - 2013
ecole de voile St Palais sur mer (Charente-Maritime. FRANCE)
- Moniteur de voile
2002 - 2011
Formations
IPKN
Montignies-Sur-Sambre
2013 - 2017
kinésithérapeute
College Osteopathique Sutherland COS (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2006 - 2011
diplôme d'ostéopathe
Benoit LE BOURDIEC
Camille FRANQUET
Jeremy DAUDIER
Léa MÉTAY
Stéphanie ALRAN
Vincent MORLET