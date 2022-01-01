Menu

Olivier MASSANGE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

L'art se présente sous différentes formes (sculpture design - écriture-). Celle-ci est un prétexte pour révéler ce que vous voulez réellement exprimer."

Creation presents itself on different forms (sculpture bronze, design - writing an so on) .
"Used means differs and is just a pretext to reveal what really you want to promote"

https://www.olivier-massange-creations.com

You have an idea. I will create it with you!

Contact 00 32/475.90.15.45 .

Mes compétences :
Bois
Brainstorming
Fashion
Meubles
Mobilier urbain
Mode
Publicité
Scénario
Sculpteur
Sculptor
Design

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau