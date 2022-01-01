Menu

Olivier MASSÉ LOM INFORMATIQUE

TREILLIÈRES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Treillières

En résumé

Lom informatique vous propose des depannages, vente, création sites internet, sauvegarde reseaux, location,...
Disponible pour conseils consultant formation cours...

Mes compétences :
Ingenieur Informatique
Depannage Conseils Formation Informatique
vente
Gestion De Projet Informatique
Création De Sites Internet
Installation Configuration Serveurs De Sauvegarde
Intégration Systèmes Informatique Réseaux IMS
Linux
MySQL
JavaScript
Visual Basic for Applications
UNIX
VMware
Sun Solaris
Personal Home Page
PC Hardware
OSS (Operating Support Systems)
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
HP Hardware
Virtualisation
BSS (Business Support Systems)
Apple Mac
HP Blades
Adobe Photoshop
Developpement vba

Entreprises

  • LOM Informatique - Chef d'entreprise

    2016 - maintenant http://www.lom-informatique.fr

    Je travaille pour les particuliers, les artisans, commerçants et PME :

    - Conseils et achat de matériel correspondant à votre besoin et votre budget

    -Dépannage et configuration du matériel , logiciels et accès internet

    -Contrat de maintenance

    -Sauvegarde automatique et récupération de vos données effacées

    -Vidéosurveillance

    -Télédépannage intervention à distance

    -Formation pour l'utilisation de logiciels (bureautique, photos, vidéos, ...)

    -Création et suivi de sites Web

    -Développement d'applications spécifiques (macros Excel, Gadget windows, commandes vocales, etc ...

    -Location de vidéoprojecteur, PC portable, écran de projection, sono, jeux de lumières

    - creation de films entreprises avec un drone

  • LOM Informatique - Sasu

    2016 - maintenant Créateur de l’entreprise LOM Informatique : Dépannage, vente, création de sites internet, conseils, sauvegarde réseau auprès des particuliers et artisans/PME.
    http://www.lom-informatique.fr

    Dépannages sur PC et MAC en réseau sous Windows, OSX,
    Création de sites internet,
    Installation serveurs de sauvegarde automatique
    Développement d’applications Web et sites Web en PHP, Javascript, base de données MySQL.
    Vente matériels informatiques,
    Conseils,
    Installation/dépannage réseau auprès des particuliers et artisans/PME.
    Locations
    Vidéos par drone
    ...

  • Alcatel Lucent - Conseiller First Off & Intégrateur de solutions

    Paris 2009 - 2016 Conseiller First Off et Intégrateur de serveurs de taxation dans l’architecture IMS des opérateurs téléphoniques. Planification, Installation et configuration serveurs IeCCF SUN T2000, T5440 SOLARIS et HP Blades sous Linux en Europe/Moyen.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Responsable intégration OSS-BSS

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Responsable intégration OSS-BSS dans les réseaux de MNVO en partenariat avec CAP-Gemini. Programmation d’outils d’interfaçage (VBA) et configuration serveur OSS/BSS (Produits Nescafé CAP Gemini sous Linux). Intégration dans réseau MVNO

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Chef de projet Technique

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Chef de projet technique Visioconférence et Intégrateur de la solution projet à l’export. Installation et configuration serveurs DELL/SUN sous Linux.
    Intégration visioconférence MyTeamwork.
    Installation configuration ponts de visioconférence Radvision et Polycom

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Responsable technique

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Responsable technique d’applicatifs sur réseaux intelligents (IN). Installation et recette services intelligents (prépaiement, télévoting, numérotation unifiée) sur serveurs HP DL380 sous OS Alcatel-Lucent

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Manageur d’une équipe internationale de développeurs logiciels.

    Paris 1997 - 2001 Responsable d’une équipe d’ingénieurs (15) développement Français et Pakistanais sur commutateur OCB283

  • Investissements personnels - Animateur tuteur

    1989 - 2013 Tuteur bénévole du Cercle National Passeport Avenir depuis 2003 auprès de jeunes en classes préparatoires (Lycée Aristide Briand à St Nazaire)

    Animateur et formateur bénévole dans le club informatique de Treillières pendant 17 ans.
    (bureautique, retouche photos, montage vidéo, création site Web, réseau, analyse de pannes, etc …)

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Développeur & intégrateur

    Paris 1989 - 1996 Développement t Tests End to end sur système MT25 Alcatel

Formations

  • Université Rennes I

    Rennes 1986 - 1987 Maitrise Informatique

    options images numériques et intelligence artificielle


    Connaissances informatique complémentaires


    Bonne connaissance des OS Unix, Linux, Windows.
    Bonne connaissance des langages : php, MySql, javascript, ...
    Bonne connaissance des protocoles VoIP SIP
    Bonne connaissance des architectures NGN et IMS

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 1986 - 1987 options images numeriques - intelligence artificielle

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 1985 - 1986

  • Université Rennes I

    Rennes 1985 - 1986 License Informatique




    Connaissances informatique complémentaires


    Bonne connaissance des OS Unix, Linux, Windows.
    Bonne connaissance des langages : php, MySql, javascript, ...
    Bonne connaissance des protocoles VoIP SIP
    Bonne connaissance des architectures NGN et IMS
    Très Bonne connaissance des logiciels bureautiques Excel, Powerpoint, Project, ...

Réseau