Olivier MASSIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coordination
Biotechnologies
Service clients
Organisation
Mobile
Disponibilité
Industrie pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • Agilent Technologies - Service Delivery & Customer Education Manager

    MASSY 2010 - maintenant Chemical Analysis & Life Science
    Service Delivery Manager – France | Program Manager – EMEAI (Europe,MiddleEast,Africa,India)

    • Management of direct reports & associated Support Providers. Support scalability.
    • Financial achievement, drive order and revenue growth programs. Cost Per Revenue Dollar management (<50%).
    • Customer Support positioning as a clear competitive advantage for the Sales Organizations through “Solution to Customer”.
    • KPI, profitability & third party management.
    • Remodeling of the Customer Education organization, turned into profit center
    • EMEA Program Manager: Implementation of the Centralized Calibrated Tools project.
    • Handshake maker between sales and support program.
    • Integration of former employees from merged companies.

  • Dako S.A.S - Head Of Technical Support

    2004 - 2010 Dako specialises in cancer diagnosis. The company supplies immunohistochemistry, pharmacodiagnostic solutions and laboratory IT equipment.
    Head of Technical Support, France
    Manager, Technical Services – France
    • Team management: recommendations to marketing and sales departments, decision advice.
    • Turn the customer service into profit center
    • Service positioning for sales with a real added value (Pre-sale visits, Week after call)
    • Park audit followed by voluntarism action: constant turnover progression (+43% in 3 years).
    • Outsourcing implementation, monitoring and quality control of the Freelance Engineers.
    • Complete organisation of the technical service assistance and CRM installation.

  • Becton Dickinson - Field Service Engineer

    Le Pont de Claix 1999 - 2004 BD are global leaders in medical technology. They develop, produce and sell their medical devices, instrument systems and reagents.
    Field Service Engineer
    • Maintenance and Contractual Supervisor.
    • Client Management (research and routine).
    • Curative and Preventative Actions on all technical sectors (analogical and digital acquisition, detection systems, optics, fluidics, mechanics).
    • Certified Instructor Leader, Training of new recruits.

Formations

  • AFPA

    Lomme 1991 - 1992 Maintenance et Régulation de Procédés

    Automatismes et Régulation de Procédés

  • Institution Notre Dame De Grace INDG (Cambrai)

    Cambrai 1990 - 1991 BAC C (Physique et Mathématiques)

  • Institution Notre Dame De Grace INDG (Cambrai)

    Cambrai 1989 - 1990 Bac D (Biologie & Mathématiques)

