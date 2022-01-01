Olivier MASSIN

Mes compétences :
Coordination
Biotechnologies
Service clients
Organisation
Mobile
Disponibilité
Industrie pharmaceutique
Entreprises
Agilent Technologies
- Service Delivery & Customer Education Manager
MASSY2010 - maintenantChemical Analysis & Life Science
Service Delivery Manager – France | Program Manager – EMEAI (Europe,MiddleEast,Africa,India)
• Management of direct reports & associated Support Providers. Support scalability.
• Financial achievement, drive order and revenue growth programs. Cost Per Revenue Dollar management (<50%).
• Customer Support positioning as a clear competitive advantage for the Sales Organizations through “Solution to Customer”.
• KPI, profitability & third party management.
• Remodeling of the Customer Education organization, turned into profit center
• EMEA Program Manager: Implementation of the Centralized Calibrated Tools project.
• Handshake maker between sales and support program.
• Integration of former employees from merged companies.
Dako S.A.S
- Head Of Technical Support
2004 - 2010Dako specialises in cancer diagnosis. The company supplies immunohistochemistry, pharmacodiagnostic solutions and laboratory IT equipment.
Head of Technical Support, France
Manager, Technical Services – France
• Team management: recommendations to marketing and sales departments, decision advice.
• Turn the customer service into profit center
• Service positioning for sales with a real added value (Pre-sale visits, Week after call)
• Park audit followed by voluntarism action: constant turnover progression (+43% in 3 years).
• Outsourcing implementation, monitoring and quality control of the Freelance Engineers.
• Complete organisation of the technical service assistance and CRM installation.
Becton Dickinson
- Field Service Engineer
Le Pont de Claix1999 - 2004BD are global leaders in medical technology. They develop, produce and sell their medical devices, instrument systems and reagents.
Field Service Engineer
• Maintenance and Contractual Supervisor.
• Client Management (research and routine).
• Curative and Preventative Actions on all technical sectors (analogical and digital acquisition, detection systems, optics, fluidics, mechanics).
• Certified Instructor Leader, Training of new recruits.