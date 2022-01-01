Menu

Olivier MENNECHET

Schaffhausen

Ingénieur commercial Renault
Pilote composants connectique
Chargé études composants
Responsable étude et développement connectique
Chef de projet industriel
Technicien d’essais produits

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Automobile
Commerce
Plasturgie
Technico-commercial
Réactivité
Manage the new product development
Assembly Lines
Quality analysis
Audit
Assembly Plants
Commercial negotiation
Develop your leadership
Key Accounts
Manage your time
Project risk management
audit training
breakdown analysis
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Te Connectivity - ACCOUNT MANAGER

    Schaffhausen 2011 - maintenant Main tasks:

    * Elaboration in cooperation with colleagues in Japan of the TE's strategy towards Renault-Nissan
    * Elaboration of the Technical and Economical responses to the RFQ
    * Main interlocutor of TE Engineering to define the technical orientations we want to promote
    * Main interlocutor with the Renault Design & Purchasing Department
    * Role of ``Expert'' at the Renault Design Office and at RNPO to promote the technical proposal
    * Promote the new technologies at Renault (aluminium, miniaturization, infotainment)
    * Customer support and adviser for Technical, Quality and Logistic
    * Support TH025 product marketing manager (catalog, flyer, sample kit, forecast, TH025 roadmap & strategy, pricing)

  • Sumitomo Wiring Systems - COMPONENT ENGINEER

    Yokkaichi 2008 - 2011 Main tasks:

    * Manage the new product development for French OEM (create specification and validation plan, sourcing committee, technical presentation for RFQ answer, follow up meeting)
    * Release new and modified components of the harness for Renault & PSA project
    * Main interlocutor of Sews-E for the crimping validation, the assembly process & quality topic
    * Main interlocutor with the Renault Design & Project Department
    * Role of "Expert'' at Sews-E for connector, fuses & relay box, terminal and eyelet
    * Search of Technical Productivity (VAVE / synergy 500)
    * Participate to benchmark & innovation activities (EV, pipe harness, aluminium)

  • Yazaki Europe - COMPONENT ENGINEER

    Le Chesnay 2000 - 2008 Main tasks:

    * Manage the new product development for project X84 / X95 (create specification and validation plan, sourcing committee, technical presentation for RFQ answer, follow up meeting)
    * Fulfill Product & Process Audit at supplier
    * Release new and modified components of the harness for Renault project (support AQP activities with sister company Yazaki EMEA)
    * Role of ``Expert'' at SY for connector, fuses & relay box, terminal and eyelet
    * Support quality team for the Customer complaint
    * Training of new employee on the harness components
    * Participate to benchmark activities (new electric architecture, suppliers workshop)

  • CINCH SA ( Groupe Labinal /Snecma ) - Responsable Etude et développement connectique & Chef de projet industriel

    1997 - 2000 Mars 1997 – Décembre 2000 : CINCH SA (St Quentin en Yvelines – 78) : connectique automobile

    Mission : Responsable étude et développement connectique
    • Elabore des avants projets et des dossiers d’études complets
    • Participe aux choix des sous-traitants outilleurs.

    Dont 8 mois en Unité de Production (Villemur – 31)

    Mission : Chef de projet industriel
    • Conçoit et participe à l’industrialisation des embases calculateur injection (outils de découpe, presses injections et machines d’assemblages)

  • PURFLUX - LABORATORY TECHNICIAN

    1996 - 1996 Main tasks:

    * Product testing (gasoline & diesel filter)
    * Establishment of the qualification reports
    * Competition benchmark
    * Quality analysis

  • PURFLUX SA ( Groupe Labinal ) - Technicien d’essais produits

    1996 - 1997 Mars 1996 – Mars 1997 : PURFLUX (St Quentin en Yvelines – 78) : filtres à huile, à essence et à air automobile

    Technicien d’essais produits
    • Homologue les nouveaux produits
    • Participe à la validation des cahiers des charges PSA et Renault
    • Analyse de la concurrence
    • Suit la qualité des produits (analyses matières et retours clientèles)

  • HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Technicien marketing

    1995 - 1996 Intervenant marketing auprès du client FNAC service abonnement
    à Levallois-Perret

