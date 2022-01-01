Menu

Olivier PHILIPPART

SCHIEDAM

Entreprises

  • SBM offshore

    SCHIEDAM maintenant

  • SBM Offshore - Project Manager

    SCHIEDAM 2014 - maintenant Project Manager for FPSO major upgrade - Equatorial Guinea
    Responsible for the Early Engineering phase and submitting the proposal.

  • SBM Offshore - Delivery Manager

    SCHIEDAM 2013 - 2014 Delivery Manager of FPSO Turret Project

  • SBM Offshore - Construction Manager

    SCHIEDAM 2012 - 2013 Fabrication of FPSO Modules
    Lumut, Malaysia

  • SBM Offshore - Project Manager - CALM and Mooring Systems

    SCHIEDAM 2008 - 2012 Manage coordination and performance of CALM Buoy System contracts or similar.
    Monitor progress and planning to ensure delivery on schedule.
    Define the project strategy and is accountable for the overall financial aspects of the project. Manage internal and external interfaces and conduct progress meetings

    Achievements:
    • Project Manager - CALM System - India
    Complete CALM System (Buoy, PLEM, Hoses, Chains, Piles) for EIL-MRPL
    Mangalore, India. Fabrication in ProFab - Batam Island

    • Project Manager - Fabrication of stock Buoy in Nigerdock – Nigeria

    • Package Manager for Hydraulic and Telemetry packages

    • Project Manager - Bearing Change Out For Waha Oil Company -Libya

    • Project Manager - Calm Buoy Atlas Cove Terminal For NNPC - Nigeria
    Fabrication of CALM Buoy in Lobito-Angola

    • Package Manager - Anchor Piles Fabrication for CNL Escravos- Nigeria

    • Package Manager of I-Tubes for TOTAL - Congo

    • Project Engineer - SAPREF Durban - South Africa
    Fast-track Project of Replacement Calm buoy with specific Engineering to comply with Shell Requirements. Fabrication in GPC - UAE.

  • RENAULT - Ingénieur Pilotage Projets

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2008 Ingénieur Pilotage Projet au sein du Centre de Réalisation des Prototypes (CRP).
    Missions :
    - Assurer l’approvisionnement des pièces de caisse assemblée peinte (CAP)(400 Références) dans le respect du planning, du budget.
    - Piloter des fournisseurs prototypes pour réalignement des pièces avant assemblage.
    - Coordonner les métiers de la CAP en phase d’avant projet pour décision sur process et lieux d’assemblage.
    - Suivre la fabrication (proposition de solutions techniques pour assemblage)
    - Missions en Espagne (3) et Roumanie (2) pour préparation et suivi des vagues.

    Contexte :
    Fabrication par vagues, de véhicules (300) en cours de développement.

    Moyens :
    Equipe de 5 personnes (2 logisticiens et 3 préparateurs), budget de 2000 K€.

    Résultat :
    2 projets internationaux menés à bien. (>99% pièces livrées à l’engagement).

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines (St Etienne)

    St Etienne maintenant

  • Ecole Des Mines (Nancy)

    Nancy 2001 - 2004 Ingénierie des matériaux

  • Lycée Pierre Corneille

    Rouen 2000 - 2001 PSI

