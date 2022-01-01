Olivier PHILIPPART

-
SBM offshore
SCHIEDAM
maintenant
SBM Offshore
- Project Manager
SCHIEDAM
2014 - maintenant
Project Manager for FPSO major upgrade - Equatorial Guinea
Responsible for the Early Engineering phase and submitting the proposal.
SBM Offshore
- Delivery Manager
SCHIEDAM
2013 - 2014
Delivery Manager of FPSO Turret Project
SBM Offshore
- Construction Manager
SCHIEDAM
2012 - 2013
Fabrication of FPSO Modules
Lumut, Malaysia
SBM Offshore
- Project Manager - CALM and Mooring Systems
SCHIEDAM
2008 - 2012
Manage coordination and performance of CALM Buoy System contracts or similar.
Monitor progress and planning to ensure delivery on schedule.
Define the project strategy and is accountable for the overall financial aspects of the project. Manage internal and external interfaces and conduct progress meetings
Achievements:
• Project Manager - CALM System - India
Complete CALM System (Buoy, PLEM, Hoses, Chains, Piles) for EIL-MRPL
Mangalore, India. Fabrication in ProFab - Batam Island
• Project Manager - Fabrication of stock Buoy in Nigerdock – Nigeria
• Package Manager for Hydraulic and Telemetry packages
• Project Manager - Bearing Change Out For Waha Oil Company -Libya
• Project Manager - Calm Buoy Atlas Cove Terminal For NNPC - Nigeria
Fabrication of CALM Buoy in Lobito-Angola
• Package Manager - Anchor Piles Fabrication for CNL Escravos- Nigeria
• Package Manager of I-Tubes for TOTAL - Congo
• Project Engineer - SAPREF Durban - South Africa
Fast-track Project of Replacement Calm buoy with specific Engineering to comply with Shell Requirements. Fabrication in GPC - UAE.
RENAULT
- Ingénieur Pilotage Projets
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2008
Ingénieur Pilotage Projet au sein du Centre de Réalisation des Prototypes (CRP).
Missions :
- Assurer l’approvisionnement des pièces de caisse assemblée peinte (CAP)(400 Références) dans le respect du planning, du budget.
- Piloter des fournisseurs prototypes pour réalignement des pièces avant assemblage.
- Coordonner les métiers de la CAP en phase d’avant projet pour décision sur process et lieux d’assemblage.
- Suivre la fabrication (proposition de solutions techniques pour assemblage)
- Missions en Espagne (3) et Roumanie (2) pour préparation et suivi des vagues.
Contexte :
Fabrication par vagues, de véhicules (300) en cours de développement.
Moyens :
Equipe de 5 personnes (2 logisticiens et 3 préparateurs), budget de 2000 K€.
Résultat :
2 projets internationaux menés à bien. (>99% pièces livrées à l’engagement).