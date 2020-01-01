Menu

Olivier RENARD

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Publicis ETO - Directeur Artistique Digital

    2014 - maintenant

  • Publicis Activ Lille - Web designer

    2008 - 2014

  • Trebbe.com - Directeur Artistique

    béthune 2005 - 2008

  • Zone 4 - Directeur Artistique

    1999 - 2004

Formations

  • ESAAT (Roubaix)

    Roubaix 1994 - 1997 BTS

  • Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1993 - 1994

  • Lycée Emile Zola (Wattrelos)

    Wattrelos 1990 - 1993 BAC A2 Lettres et langues

    LETTRES ET LANGUES

