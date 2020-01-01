Retail
Olivier RENARD
Olivier RENARD
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Publicis ETO
- Directeur Artistique Digital
2014 - maintenant
Publicis Activ Lille
- Web designer
2008 - 2014
Trebbe.com
- Directeur Artistique
béthune
2005 - 2008
Zone 4
- Directeur Artistique
1999 - 2004
Formations
ESAAT (Roubaix)
Roubaix
1994 - 1997
BTS
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1993 - 1994
Lycée Emile Zola (Wattrelos)
Wattrelos
1990 - 1993
BAC A2 Lettres et langues
LETTRES ET LANGUES
Réseau
Amélie FRATARD-MERCIER
Christel THUILLIER
Eric BOUILLET
Eric DECLERCQ
Eric LECROART
Frederique GRASSART
Lise MARY
Marine DEMORY
Maxime COUSINOU
Véronique BACQUET