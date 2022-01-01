Menu

Olivier SCHNEIDER

GRON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Consciencieux

Entreprises

  • Hörmann France - Groupe Hörmann - Responsable SAV

    GRON 2008 - maintenant

  • COMBURSA - Conducteur de travaux et commercial SAV

    2006 - 2008

  • Norsud groupe - Technicien puis conducteur de travaux

    Taluyers 1999 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :