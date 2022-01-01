Retail
Olivier STAZZU
Olivier STAZZU
Aix-en-Provence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ORTEC SERVICES INDUSTRIE
- Plannificateur / Preparateur / Superviseur / Qualité (hors métal)
Aix-en-Provence
2014 - maintenant
Fonctions
planning / Préparation travaux / Supervision / Qualité (hors métal) sur chantiers de grands arrêts d'unités
Sites Grands Arrêts :
TOTAL (Donges / Gonfreville-L'Orchet / La-mède)
EXXON MOBIL - ESSO (Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon / Fos-sur-mer)
LYONDELLBASELL (Fos-sur-mer / Berre-l'étang)
ADISSEO (Les Roches de Condrieux)
GROUPE SEPHIRA
- Responsable des systèmes d'information et d'organisation
2012 - 2013
GROUPE SEPHIRA
- Responsable processus
2011 - 2012
GROUPE SEPHIRA
- Responsable plateau technique
2008 - 2011
GROUPE SEPHIRA
- Technicien Informatique expert en logiciel de gestion
2004 - 2008
Crip Informatique
- Technicien installateur et formateur
Marseille
2000 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre FRAIR
Branchu SARAH
Christian MALLOCCI
Frederic Beemster MVONDO
Joel LEBOUT
Kathy FLORENT
Linda LHOMMEAU
Nicolas GIRAUD
Valérie BREIDENSTEIN
Yann GONIDEC
