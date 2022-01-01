Menu

Olivier STAZZU

Aix-en-Provence

Entreprises

  • ORTEC SERVICES INDUSTRIE - Plannificateur / Preparateur / Superviseur / Qualité (hors métal)

    Aix-en-Provence 2014 - maintenant Fonctions
    planning / Préparation travaux / Supervision / Qualité (hors métal) sur chantiers de grands arrêts d'unités

    Sites Grands Arrêts :
    TOTAL (Donges / Gonfreville-L'Orchet / La-mède)
    EXXON MOBIL - ESSO (Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon / Fos-sur-mer)
    LYONDELLBASELL (Fos-sur-mer / Berre-l'étang)
    ADISSEO (Les Roches de Condrieux)

  • GROUPE SEPHIRA - Responsable des systèmes d'information et d'organisation

    2012 - 2013

  • GROUPE SEPHIRA - Responsable processus

    2011 - 2012

  • GROUPE SEPHIRA - Responsable plateau technique

    2008 - 2011

  • GROUPE SEPHIRA - Technicien Informatique expert en logiciel de gestion

    2004 - 2008

  • Crip Informatique - Technicien installateur et formateur

    Marseille 2000 - 2004

