Olivier TEILLAC

Extensive corporate knowledge in Operational and Strategic Marketing for B2B companies, supported by experience in Customer Relationship and more recently in Global Project Management spanning more than 40 countries. I lately took up a new challenge in Public Affairs and Sustainability. Through these fruitful and complementary experiences at both professional and personal level I am confident that I have a set of skills comprising creativity, teamwork, commitment and leadership.