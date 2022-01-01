Omar BELLIL

Active in the Human Resources Management since 2002, I focus on five areas in this approach:



1. Policy and HR Strategy

2. Administration of local and expatriate staff

3. Management processes and HR projects

4. Relationship with internal and external social partners

5. Budget and costs



while taking into account HR requirements (Motivate, Communicate and Develop HR) repositories ISO 9001 and ISO / TS 16949 as well as the staff loyalty and the work teams federalization.



Certainly, I have more than twelve years of experience, which could inspire you confidence in my profile, reminding you to:



• my combination of a multidisciplinary academic background (sociological, psychological, IT, legal, methodological and annex)

• professional multiskills (HRM, HSE, management control ...)

• a trilingual (French, English and German)

• mastery of computer tools,

• a multicultural experience

• and will to seize significant new opportunities.



Overseeing a multi plants represents no disability for me because of my habit to work at this pace.



Attachment and availability questions: no problem since I'm moving everywhere even abroad and available immediately.



Mes compétences :

Formation

Gestion d’équipe

Change Management

Gestion de projet

Project Management

Management

ISO/TS 16949

Behavioral Trainings

ISO 9000

Team Management

Management Contolling

SA 8000

Social Audits

Health Security and Environment Management

Human Resources Consulting

HR projects and best new praticies

Human Resources Management and Startegy