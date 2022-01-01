Menu

Omar BELLIL

Sousse

En résumé

Active in the Human Resources Management since 2002, I focus on five areas in this approach:

1. Policy and HR Strategy
2. Administration of local and expatriate staff
3. Management processes and HR projects
4. Relationship with internal and external social partners
5. Budget and costs

while taking into account HR requirements (Motivate, Communicate and Develop HR) repositories ISO 9001 and ISO / TS 16949 as well as the staff loyalty and the work teams federalization.

Certainly, I have more than twelve years of experience, which could inspire you confidence in my profile, reminding you to:

• my combination of a multidisciplinary academic background (sociological, psychological, IT, legal, methodological and annex)
• professional multiskills (HRM, HSE, management control ...)
• a trilingual (French, English and German)
• mastery of computer tools,
• a multicultural experience
• and will to seize significant new opportunities.

Overseeing a multi plants represents no disability for me because of my habit to work at this pace.

Attachment and availability questions: no problem since I'm moving everywhere even abroad and available immediately.

Mes compétences :
Formation
Gestion d’équipe
Change Management
Gestion de projet
Project Management
Management
ISO/TS 16949
Behavioral Trainings
ISO 9000
Team Management
Management Contolling
SA 8000
Social Audits
Health Security and Environment Management
Human Resources Consulting
HR projects and best new praticies
Human Resources Management and Startegy

Entreprises

  • Satoripop Tunisie - Human Resources Director

    Sousse 2017 - maintenant

  • Dräxlmaier group - Human Resources Director

    2012 - 2014 ▪ Define, monitor and evaluate the strategic guidelines of the Human resources management’s
    policy.
    ▪ Organise the Human Resources Department and participate in the organization of the other
    departments.
    ▪ Identify and assess organizational and structural impacts of strategic plans, identify and drive
    action plan appropriate to changes.
    ▪ Ensure the role of support and advice on all the levels and topics related to the Human resources
    management.
    ▪ Drive the Human resources management improvement tools (SWP, TPM, FES…).
    ▪ Drive, monitor and evaluate the training’s engineering and careers plans management.
    ▪ Monitor, validate and assess HR dashboards and trend indicators.
    ▪ Manage budgets and analyze costs.
    ▪ Oversee the staff administration (contract management, attendance, payroll and declarations …)
    ▪ Maintain a smooth and successful exchange with the internal and external social partners.
    ▪ Drive the negotiations with the Trade Union, CCC and staff Representatives (…)
    ▪ Drive modalities of cooperation with academic and industrial third part.
    ▪ Ensure the best conditions of work (ergonomic, safe and ethical…)
    ▪ Ensure a healthy and sovereign social climate.
    ▪ Ensure proper implantation of labor laws and the legal issues.

  • Groupe Plastivaloire - Human Resources Manager

    Langeais 2005 - 2012 ▪ Define, monitor and evaluate the strategic guidelines of the Human Resources Management’s
    policy.
    ▪ Organize the Human Resources Department and participate in the organization of the other
    departments.
    ▪ Identify and assess organizational and structural impacts of strategic plans, identify and pilot
    action plan appropriate to changes.
    ▪ Ensure the role of support and advice on all the levels and topics related to the Human
    Resources Management.
    ▪ Oversee and ensure the PMPS and management of continuous improvement projects.
    ▪ Develop and evaluate tools for identification and development of skills and performances.
    ▪ Drive, monitor and evaluate the training’s engineering and careers plans management.
    ▪ Co-drive and evaluate the motivation system
    ▪ Monitor, validate and assess HR dashboards and trend indicators.
    ▪ Manage budgets and analyze costs.
    ▪ Check, validate and evaluate the Supplier’s quotations, and drive action plans related thereto.
    ▪ Oversee the staff administration (contract management, attendance, payroll and declarations …)
    ▪ Maintain a smooth and successful exchange with the internal and external social partners.
    ▪ Co-drive the negotiations with the Trade Union, CCC and staff Representatives (…)
    ▪ Drive modalities of cooperation with academic and industrial third part.
    ▪ Ensure the best conditions of work (ergonomic, safe and ethical…)
    ▪ Ensure a healthy and sovereign social climate.
    ▪ Ensure proper implantation of labor laws and the legal issues.
    ▪ Manage exchanges with PVL Group in all the figures that affect the Human resources
    management.

  • Leoni - Hiring Manager - Human Resources Manager

    2002 - 2004 ▪ HR Management process: Recruitment, Integration and initiation in the positions, Evaluation and
    Coaching.
    ▪ Developing the Human Resources potentials (Training, Communication, Motivation…).
    ▪ Participation in the development of new procedures and new HR projects.
    ▪ Staff Administration : Contract management, Attendance management, Simulation and
    optimization of the payroll, Management of relations with the social partners…

Formations

  • Basics Of Coaching (Sousse)

    Sousse 2013 - 2013 Basics of Coaching

  • Neuro Linguistic ProgrammingQ5 (Yokoten, Judoka, Poke Yoke, Error Proofing And 5S) (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2011 Q5 (Yokoten, Judoka, Poke Yoke, Error Proofing and 5S)

  • Basics Of Leaderdship (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2011 Basics of Leaderdship

  • Catalyst Behavioring (Sou)

    Sou 2011 - 2011 Catalyst Behavioring

  • Time And Conflicts Management (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2011 Time and Conflicts Management

  • Team Management (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2011 Team Management

  • Chemical Safety (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 Chemical safety

  • First Aid (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 First Aid

  • SOBANE And DEPARIS Methods Coordinator (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 SOBANE and DEPARIS Methods Coordinator

  • 5S (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 5S

  • Project Management (Budget, Time And Quality) (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 Project management (Budget, Time and Quality)

  • Communication Tools (Sousse)

    Sousse 2009 - 2009 Communication Tools

  • REACH Standard (Sousse)

    Sousse 2008 - 2008 REACH standard

  • PRQ/AMDEC & 5 Why (Sousse)

    Sousse 2008 - 2008 PRQ/AMDEC & 5 Why

  • Tunisian Labor Law And Jurisprudence (Sousse)

    Sousse 2008 - 2008 Tunisian labor law and jurisprudence

  • Safety Against Fire And Extinguishers Handling (Sousse)

    Sousse 2008 - 2008 Safety against fire and extinguishers handling

  • Introduction To Transversal Management (Sousse)

    Sousse 2007 - 2007 Introduction to transversal management

  • Mastery Of The HR Function (Sousse)

    Sousse 2007 - 2007 Mastery of the HR function

  • Sousse University (Sousse)

    Sousse 2005 - 2005 Diplôme des études complémentaires spécialisées en Réseaux Informatiques Très bien

    IT and multimedia / Informatique et multimédia
  • Sfax University / Université De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 1998 - 2002 Maîtrise en Sociologie de Travail et des Organisations Très bien

    Activités et associations : Researchs on Taylorism; Crimps; Computerization and Scouting / Recherches sur le Taylorisme; les Racoleurs; l'Informatisation et le Scoutisme.
    ➢ Sociology (of Industry, of Labor, of Organizations, of company, of communication…) / Sociologie(de l’industrie, du travail, des organisations, de l’entreprise, de la communication…);
    ➢ Psychology (General, of company, of labor,

