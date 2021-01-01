Omar BOUKRAA

• L’organisation, la mise en place et la surveillance de l’application du système qualité pour le ou les projets auxquels il est affecté,

• j'assiste le chef de projet dans la rédaction du Plan de Management de Projet (PMP),

• je rédige le Plan d’Assurance Qualité Projet (PAQ.P) ou équivalent qu’il présente au sein des équipes de projet,

* je rédiger (ou rédige) les procédures spécifiques au projet, tout en veillant à limiter au minimum les pratiques spécifiques au projet,

• j'alerte la hiérarchie en cas de manquement grave ou délibéré ou répété aux dispositions prévues pour assurer la qualité.

• La coordination de l’établissement des Plans d’Assurance Qualité (PAQ) des unités, co-traitants et fournisseurs de l’équipe projet afin d’obtenir la cohérence nécessaire vis-à-vis des exigences contractuelles et de l’ensemble du processus industriel,

• L’élaboration et la mise en œuvre d’un programme d’audits qualité projet dans les unités (en collaboration avec les responsables qualité des unités) et chez les fournisseurs ,

• La réalisation d’audits projet conformément au programme établi,

• L’animation du réseau qualité du projet constitué des responsables qualité des unités Client et des partenaires.

• Le suivi et l’analyse des anomalies constatées sur les rames en fonction sur le site,

• La mise à jour du DLC (Dossier Livraison Constructeur) à la réception des rames et à la sortie de garantie générale.



Mes compétences :

Assurance qualité

its development

Quality Control

Pressure Vessel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Long experience

Quality Assurance

Welding

responsible for quality

project execution

materials selection

destructive testing

X-rays

Valves Testing

Stainless steel

Petroleum

Painting & Coating

Microsoft Outlook

Maintenance Implementation

Internal Audit

ISO 900X Standard

Height Training

Adobe Photoshop

Private Companies

Organisational skills

Material Testing

Artistic skills

Microsoft Works