Menu

Omar BOUKRAA

SIDI BEL ABBES

En résumé

• L’organisation, la mise en place et la surveillance de l’application du système qualité pour le ou les projets auxquels il est affecté,
• j'assiste le chef de projet dans la rédaction du Plan de Management de Projet (PMP),
• je rédige le Plan d’Assurance Qualité Projet (PAQ.P) ou équivalent qu’il présente au sein des équipes de projet,
* je rédiger (ou rédige) les procédures spécifiques au projet, tout en veillant à limiter au minimum les pratiques spécifiques au projet,
• j'alerte la hiérarchie en cas de manquement grave ou délibéré ou répété aux dispositions prévues pour assurer la qualité.
• La coordination de l’établissement des Plans d’Assurance Qualité (PAQ) des unités, co-traitants et fournisseurs de l’équipe projet afin d’obtenir la cohérence nécessaire vis-à-vis des exigences contractuelles et de l’ensemble du processus industriel,
• L’élaboration et la mise en œuvre d’un programme d’audits qualité projet dans les unités (en collaboration avec les responsables qualité des unités) et chez les fournisseurs ,
• La réalisation d’audits projet conformément au programme établi,
• L’animation du réseau qualité du projet constitué des responsables qualité des unités Client et des partenaires.
• Le suivi et l’analyse des anomalies constatées sur les rames en fonction sur le site,
• La mise à jour du DLC (Dossier Livraison Constructeur) à la réception des rames et à la sortie de garantie générale.

Mes compétences :
Assurance qualité
its development
Quality Control
Pressure Vessel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Long experience
Quality Assurance
Welding
responsible for quality
project execution
materials selection
destructive testing
X-rays
Valves Testing
Stainless steel
Petroleum
Painting & Coating
Microsoft Outlook
Maintenance Implementation
Internal Audit
ISO 900X Standard
Height Training
Adobe Photoshop
Private Companies
Organisational skills
Material Testing
Artistic skills
Microsoft Works

Entreprises

  • Turbomach Solar - QA/QC Coordinator

    2012 - 2014

  • Caterpillar Company - QA/QC Coordinator

    2012 - 2015 Principales activités et responsabilités *Supervising and assisting the subcontractors in application of the project procedures, the respect of
    *specifications, QCP, codes and standards, making technical inspections, Reviews the laboratory
    examination results,
    *Coordination of client visits for inspections and certifications, Management of NCR's,
    *Preparation of final quality folder.
    *Daily update the project status, Daily Inspection reports, Have complete control of welding and
    painting activities at BLNG site projects & Maintenance Implementation of ITP and PQP
    *To identify areas of concern and propose dedicated inspection procedures to follow-up their
    resolution to improve Plants integrity. To comply with all company Health, Safety and Environment as
    well as Work Permit, policies and procedures
    *To advise on repair techniques, materials selection, erection procedures, inspection and testing
    requirements
    *To supervise and participates of preliminary interpretations carried out by subordinates
    *Prepare Project Quality Plan, and ITP based on Work Scope.
    *Prepare QCP, QSP; F5, F6.F8, F9 Commissioning Précomissioning
    *Witness the Hydro Test. And punch List and Commissioning activities.
    Surveillance of QA/QC activities in the workshop to verify the compliance
    *Quality interface with various local entities (DPEM, ARH)
    *Support and expertise in meeting the Algerian local regulations
    *Understanding of the contractual obligations of the applicable standards & Decrees.
    * Coordination between the client and the Algerian institutions and regulatory sites
    * Quality monitoring sites (PV end check list, PV MSI, various PV)
    * Active Holder at the close of reservations site for coordination between the different actors and
    customer
    Nom et adresse de l'employeur Turbomach a Caterpillar Company
    Via Campagna 15, CH-6595 Riazzino - Switzerland Switzerland (Switzerland)
    Type ou secteur d'activité Energy

  • Turbomach a caterpillar company - QA/QC Coordinator

    2012 - 2015 Mission:
    Assurer la bonne application du Plan Qualité Projet dans les activités du site
    Assurer la supervision / coordination des activités de contrôle de la qualité
    Assurer la mise en œuvre des plans de contrôle qualité d'un projet ou de ses pièces
    Certaines tâches:
    ▪ évaluer, approuver, répartir et coordonner le personnel de contrôle qualité des organisations en charge des travaux pour la partie du projet affecté
    ▪ Revue de contrôle qualité dans les attributions, veiller à ce que les tests, les contrôles et les inspections sont effectuées en fonction de contrôle Plans / Plans essai contrôle de la qualité et que le personnel a accès à toute la documentation requise pour le projet
    ▪ Vérifiez que les procédures et les équipements qui doivent être utilisés dans des tests, les contrôles et inspections et d'accord sur les modalités de fonctionnement applicables à l'organisation en charge des travaux

  • Via Campagna - QA/QC Coordinator

    2012 - 2014 held
    Main activities and Mission:
    responsibilities Ensure the correct application of the Project Quality Plan in site activities
    Ensure the supervision/coordination of the quality control activities
    Ensure the implementation of the Quality Control Plans of a project or its parts
    Tasks:
    * Assess, approve, allocate and coordinate Quality Control personnel of the organizations in charge of
    works for the project part assigned
    * Review Quality Control Plans within remit, ensure that the tests, controls and inspections are carried
    out according to Quality Control Plans/Inspection Test Plans and that personnel have access to all
    required project documentation
    * Check work procedures, including those relating to special processes
    * Ensure that material and equipment are correctly received, stored, preserved and handled
    * Ensure that materials are correctly identified and traceable
    * Ensure the implementation of the inspection, control and test notification process
    * Check, insofar as within remit, the test packages provided for the final checks
    * Ensure assessments and recordings of inspection, control and test results
    * Check the documents certifying the tests, controls and inspections carried out and ensure their
    orderly collection and management
    * Check procedures and equipment to be used in tests, controls and inspections and agrees on the
    applicable operating procedures with the organization in charge of the works
    * ensure the availability of updated inspection, control and test reports, for the purpose of approvals of
    mechanically completed plant systems
    * Verify that the tests, controls and inspections are carried out by the contractors, check conformity with
    the Site Quality Control Plan and obtain the relevant documentation, including that required by
    European Directives (where applicable)
    * Support the systematic collection of lessons learned on the individual site
    * ensure the preparation of the QA/QC discipline dossier for final handover to the Client; verify the
    correct implementation and application of the database/spreadsheet for Quality inspection and test
    report tracking and registration
    * Provide specialist support to the Quality Control Manager in relations with the Client and the
    responsible Authorities and report problems that cannot be directly resolved
    * Ensure the correct application and, whenever necessary, the update of site Quality Control
    Plans/procedures
    * Make site personnel aware of and trainee them on quality topics
    * Liaise with Client for any project related with QC issue

    * Ensure proper Non Conformity detection and recording, as well as relevant corrective actions
    implementation
    * Report to the Vessel Quality Coordinator/Quality Control Manager

    Name and address of Turbomach a Caterpillar Company
    employer Via Campagna 15, CH-6595 Riazzino - Switzerland Switzerland (Switzerland)
    Type of business or Energy
    sector

  • Turbomach - Qa Qc Coordinator

    2012 - 2014

  • Saipem - QC Inspector Mechanical Works -Steel Stracture

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 Occupation or position QC Inspector Mechanical Works- Steel Structure
    held
    Main activities and Project in LPG&LDHP Project (Extraction of the liquids of gases associates and separation of oil LDHP
    responsibilities ZCINA):
    Client SONATRACH, Country/Location: Haoud ELHAMRA ZCINA Ouargla, ALGERIE, and ENC 08
    1046Z Cout: TWO (2.8) Milliards Euros
    Mission :
    Execute the inspection and quality control on site, collecting the relevant objective proofs, ensuring the
    correct installation /construction /testing works carried out on mechanical parts such as, vessels,
    column, tanks, spheres, heat exchangers, and air coolers, skis mounted package, piping, pipelines, and
    structural steel etc.
    Tasks :
    * Obtain and make himself acquainted of project documentation and specification requirements
    standards and codes as required by the scoop and the contract
    *Carry out materiel receiving inspections in accordance with the inspection planning
    *Check that all personnel performing inspection and testing requiring experience and qualification are
    identified and that their qualifications are kept updated and recorded
    *Check that all testing and measuring equipments are identified, calibrated and suitable for testing and
    that instructions for their use and setting are available
    *Check that daily , and prior to start the on site work , that environmental conditions are adequate
    otherwise promote measures to protect the work
    *Ensure implementation of inspection and test plans for structural steel , vessels, column tanks, spheres,
    heat exchangers and air coolers, skid mounted packages, piping, pipe support, pipe ways , pipelines etc,
    and perform with a minimal external support from his supervisor , all pertinent quality control on site
    surveillances
    *Witness inspection and testing and ensure that they are performed as scheduled in order to meet
    project objectives
    *Evaluate inspection and testing results in accordance with defined requirements
    *Report to supervisor for any identified potential non-conformances or any work defects occurring
    systematically
    *Check to ensure that non-conformances reports have been closed out satisfactorily and that pertinent
    documentation have been completed
    *Ensure the timely issuing of inspection and testing quality records and check their adequacy to
    demonstrate the conformity of constructions works
    *Maintain inspection and test status
    *Review quality records summaries and their traceability by system; part or area of plant as required for
    mechanical completion and for documentation handing over to client
    * Participate Carry out Internal audit as per ISO 9001; 2008. LPG Projects.
    *LIS: Leadership in Safety
    *Training Involvement HSE
    *Works at Height Training
    *Confined Space Training Works(Watching)
    Name and address of Saipem Sca
    employer Saipem s.a., Energies, 1/7 av San Fernando, 78884 Saint Quentin en Yvelines, 78884 Saipem s.a.,
    Energies, 1/7 av San Fernando (France)

    Type of business or oil & gas
    sector

  • Saipem Eni - QC Inspector Mecanical Works and Steel Stracture

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2011 *Supervising and assisting the subcontractors in application of the project procedures, the respect of *specifications, QCP, codes and standards, making technical inspections, Reviews the laboratory examination results, *Coordination of client visits for inspections and certifications, Management of NCR’s,
    *Preparation of final quality folder.
    *Daily update the project status, Daily Inspection reports, Have complete control of welding and painting activities at BLNG site projects & Maintenance Implementation of ITP and PQP
    *To identify areas of concern and propose dedicated inspection procedures to follow-up their resolution to improve Plants integrity. To comply with all company Health, Safety and Environment as well as Work Permit, policies and procedures
    *To advise on repair techniques, materials selection, erection procedures, inspection and testing requirements
    *To supervise and participates of preliminary interpretations carried out by subordinates
    *Monitoring the Monthly QC Steel Structure Inspector and Pylons Electrical Inspector activities
    *Prepare Project Quality Plan, and ITP based on Work Scope.
    *Prepare QCP, QSP
    *Witness The Hydro Test. And punch List and Commissioning activities.
    Surveillance of QA/QC activities in the workshop to verify the compliance

  • Anadarko - Team Leader

    TEXAS 2008 - 2010 Occupation or position : Engineer Inspection in Centre Petroleum CPF: Exchanger, tanks; Vessel, Columb
    held
    Main activities and *Carrying out the plant shutdown activities, valves inspection as a vendor, material inspection, pressure
    responsibilities vessel, columns and heaters. Valves Testing, Material Testing,

    *Inspection Unit of Glycol and Water Flood
    *Supervising Steel Frame Facilities and Boilers, Controlling and Inspecting CPF's, Prospecting
    * Implementation and scheduling of inspection of steam and gas pressure apparatuses APG & APV.
    *Planning and execution of the inspection program of handling and lifting devices. APL
    * The planning and execution of the inspection program of electrical appliances
    * The planning and execution of the inspection program of safety valves PSV's.
    * The inspection program and follow-up of Cathodic Protection System of buried works. Steam and gas
    pressure apparatuses APG & APV...
    *Concerning the apparatuses with steam and gas pressure APG & APV, all the devices were indexed
    with a maintenance register established for each apparatus. The Algerian regulation clearly defined the
    maintenance procedures and the frequency of inspection of these apparatuses. You must understand
    that:
    *A gas pressure apparatus contains gas (Air, N2, O2, etc) whose volume in litres exceeds 5 litres and
    the product of the pressure in bar by volume in litres exceeds figure 80.
    *Each apparatus, vessel or separator must be opened and inspected internally and externally after a
    three-year period. Thus each three (03) years, we must call upon an organization to witness and
    approve this operation by sending inspectors onsite to check our apparatuses (both internal and
    external checks).
    After each checking operation, they must sign the registers and give you a copy of the report.
    *All these apparatuses are inspected annually in the presence of an inspector.
    *Co-ordination with Quality Team.
    *Pré-shut down & shut down

    Highlights:
    - required pressure &
    holding time.
    - Team Leader.

    Name and address of Groupement Berkline (Anadarko petroleum &Sonatrach)
    employer HBNS Waregula, 20000 Base de 29 Fevrier Hassi Messaoud (Algéria)
    Type of business or Oil & Gas
    sector

  • Groupement Berkine(Sonatrach&Anadarko Petrolium) - Engineer Inspector N1 Rafinery

    2007 - 2009 *Carrying out the plant shutdown activities, valves inspection as a vendor, material inspection, pressure vessel, columns and heaters. Valves Testing, Material Testing,
    *Inspection Unit of Glycol and Water Flood
    *Supervising Steel Frame Facilities and Boilers, Controlling and Inspecting CPF’s, Prospecting
    * Implementation and scheduling of inspection of steam and gas pressure apparatuses APG & APV.
    *Planning and execution of the inspection program of handling and lifting devices. APL
    * The planning and execution of the inspection program of electrical appliances
    * The planning and execution of the inspection program of safety valves PSV’s.
    * The inspection program and follow-up of Cathodic Protection System of buried works. Steam and gas pressure apparatuses APG & APV…
    *Concerning the apparatuses with steam and gas pressure APG & APV, all the devices were indexed with a maintenance register established for each apparatus. The Algerian regulation clearly defined the maintenance procedures and the frequency of inspection of these apparatuses. You must understand that:
    *A gas pressure apparatus contains gas (Air, N2, O2, etc) whose volume in litres exceeds 5 litres and the product of the pressure in bar by volume in litres exceeds figure 80.
    *Each apparatus, vessel or separator must be opened and inspected internally and externally after a three-year period. Thus each three (03) years, we must call upon an organization to witness and approve this operation by sending inspectors onsite to check our apparatuses (both internal and external checks).
    After each checking operation, they must sign the registers and give you a copy of the report.
    *All these apparatuses are inspected annually in the presence of an inspector.
    *Co-ordination with Quality Team.

  • COTRANS SPA FILIALE DU GROUPE INDUSTRIEL BATIMETAL - Engineer pipeligne

    2006 - 2008 Occupation or position Senior Engineer Supervisor South Zone
    held
    Main activities and * performs inspections and testing of parts, subassemblies or finished products to include first article, in
    responsibilities process and final inspection against the specifications and tolerances on the production drawing in
    order to ensure they meet quality standards and designated specifications. All tasks will revolve around
    the overall goal of preventing and/or correcting any quality problems as early in the production process
    as possible and to minimize the quantity of parts leaving our facility that do not meet our quality
    standards.
    *Perform inspection of product to determine conformance with specifications
    *Verify dimensions and clearances of parts to ensure conformance to blueprint specifications, using
    instruments
    *Examine parts for surface defects
    *Approve as acceptable or recommend rejection, rework, or re-test, as required
    *Inspect and test functional reliability/performance of completed electromechanical assemblies, using
    test equipment
    *Document and report inspection findings and results on the computer in ERP system
    *Generate nonconforming material reports (NCR) for items requiring repair beyond standard re-work
    *Monitor corrective actions, following up on open items until they are fixed and can be closed
    *Make recommendations for improvements to departments or processes that will result in eliminating
    the root cause of any quality issues
    *Work with production management to provide feedback to assemblers regarding accuracy of assembly
    procedures
    *Perform Quality Assurance witness of various tests
    *Reviewing the incoming material test certificates for shell plates (including Stainless steel Cladded),
    Nozzle pipes, flanges, elbows, steel structural shapes and consumable electrodes and filler wire
    material certificates from approved material suppliers against actual material traceability.
    *Supervise Workshops Construction (overhead travelling crane)
    *Worked as a Third Party Inspection for Tarsi - construction QA/QC activities.
    *Reviewing the incoming material test certificates for shell plates (including Stainless steel Cladded),
    steel structural shapes and consumable electrodes and filler wire material certificates from approved
    material suppliers against actual material traceability.
    *Supervise Floating Roof Tanks Construction

    *Company main contact and coordination person in the south
    *Approval as a Vendor Inspector
    Name and address of Batirim Groupement BATIMITAL
    employer Zone Industriel, 44000 Ain Defla Alger (Algeria)
    Type of business or Oil & Gas
    sector

  • ENCC - Engineer of business

    2005 - 2006 Occupation or position Position: Engineer of Business in Technical-Commercial
    held

    Main activities and Tasks:
    responsibilities *Inspection brackets and plates foot pole before installing structures
    *Dimensional controls during the preliminary alignment of structures * HR assembly bolts:
    *Check and monitor the compliance of high strength bolts (class size.) From plans and specifications.
    *Check the tightness of the next class and bolt diameters (clamping force limit) HR bolts.
    * Final inspections of the structure:
    *Verify that the installation of the main structure is consistent with the requirements of the project and
    the work is completed well
    *Secondary metallic structures: Final inspection of the installation of decking, ladders and platforms

  • BATIMITAL - Superviseur Charpente et Chaudronnerie

    2005 - 2007

  • Divison Protection Ouvrage at Sonatrach - Engineer Metallurgical

    2001 - 2003 UniversityDecember2003:
    Secondary school: (Sig) Mascara New High school, Algeria Bilingual scientific, “science transitory” stream
    University: Oran University of sciences and Technology (U.S.T.O) Mechanical Engineering Faculty,
    Department of Mines and Metallurgy: Engineer Diploma in Metallurgy (U.S.T.O)
    Project: Completion and Construction of Floating Roof Storage Tank,
    With Cathodique, Protection and Exploitation.
    Volume: V = 50.000m3
    Diameter: D = 67,08m
    Height: H = 17,02m
    Tsks:
    The successful responsible for quality related activities across a broad range of services and activities, including, but not limited to the following:
    * Problem Solving, Failure Analysis, Corrective Action & Preventative Action activities with internal and external manufacturing.
    *Drive a problem solving culture using chemical, physical and process metallurgy knowledge.
    *Assume manufacturing responsibility for corrosion, heat treatment, and metal joining processes.
    *Drive process improvements projects through project management skills and metallurgy knowledge
    *advises manufacturing on engineering and process development projects.
    *Conducts engineering and technical studies, and performs a wide variety of technical work which will lead to new or improved products, product lines and processes under marketing, cost, time and regulatory construction.
    * Compiles project plans and coordinates project team meetings to ensure timely resolution of technical and process related problems.
    *Communicates regular updates on project status to the project team and sponsor.
    *Plans and conducts engineering research and manufacturing engineering projects with other manufacturing groups. Will monitor and control progress of engineering projects to ensure sound application of metallurgy principles are used and design intent is being achieved
    *Provide metallurgy oversight, support and consultancy to manufacturing and design functions on design for process validation, design for manufacture , material selection, mach inability and process development.
    *Participate in key monitoring processes which include: Supplier Audits, Supplier Corrective Actions and Defective Material Reports.
    * Oversee the creation and participate in Risk Documents.

Formations

  • GROUPE PGSM (Paris)

    Paris maintenant

  • École De Sonatrach D'Oran (Oran)

    Oran 2003 - 2004 Engineer Mechanical Works

    Completion and Construction of Floating Roof Storage Tank, With Cathodic, Protection and Exploitation .Visual inspection of the foundation tank before starting assembly .Checking positioning, orientation and axis of the bottom sheet metal ,Visual assembly control plate from the tank bottom . Liquid penetrate inspection of welds lap (bevel) from the bottom in the area under the dress. Visual inspec

  • Oran University Of Sciences And Technology (Oran)

    Oran 1994 - 1999 troisieme university

    department hydraulic

  • University Sciences Technology Med Boudiaf (Oran)

    Oran 1989 - 2003 Enginner Mines & Metallurgy

    Etudiant et chef laboratoire

  • University Of Sciences And Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB) (Algiers)

    Algiers 1989 - 2003 engineer metallurgy

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie D'ORAN Mohamed Boudiaf (USTO-MB) (Oran)

    Oran 1988 - 2003 Metallurgical Engineer

    awarded

    Principal subjects / UniversityDecember2003:
    occupational skills Secondary school: (Sig) Mascara New High school, Algeria Bilingual scientific, ``science transitory''
    covered stream
    University: Oran University of sciences and Technology (U.S.T.O) Mechanical Engineering Faculty,
    Department of Mines and Metallurgy: Engineer Diploma in Metallurgy (U.S.T.O)

Réseau