Ousmane TRAORE

EVRY

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows
Linux
Dynamic Host Control protocol
WDS
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Adobe Photoshop
Apple MacOS
Bug Tracking System
C Programming Language
C++
Java
JavaScript
LAN/WAN > LAN
LAN/WAN > WAN
Linux Debian
Linux Fedora
Lotus 1-2-3
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 7
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Pascal
Personal Home Page
SQL
VMware
VPN

Entreprises

  • Enedis Grdf - Administrateur de système réseaux

    2017 - 2017 Accompagner les Techniciens migration, Installation et déploiement des logiciels sur réseau
    du site (ordinateurs Lenovo lap top et desktop), gestion de Parc sous PEPITO SM.

  • Grtgaz - Technicien de proximité

    Bois-Colombes 2016 - 2017 Résolution des tickets et des demandes de service auprès des utilisateurs. Utilisation de
    FACILIT'IT, de l'Active Directory et du SCCM. Avec prise de main à distance via SCCM

  • groupe NEXITY - Administrateur & formateur

    2016 - 2016 En liaison avec les équipes développement, j'ai eu en charge le déploiement des applications métiers et la formation des utilisateurs sur (Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes, Lille, Nantes, Metz, Nancy, Reims, Rouen, Vannes, Quimper, Les Sables-d’Olonne.

  • conseil departemental des hauts de seine - Technicien Support de proximité

    2015 - 2016
    Mastérisation, Déploiement, Descente de Profil, Prise de Rendez-Vous, Sauvegarde et installation des données

  • Geccel Informatique - Stagaire

    2014 - 2015 Déploiement WDS, GPO et installation de caméras de surveillance
    Réalisation
    * Déploiement WDS de Windows 8 (sur 48 postes informatiques). ;
    * Installation des logiciels à partir de la GPO et de l'Active Directory. ;
    * Configuration d'OCS-GLPI et agent OCS sous Windows et Linux ;
    * Installation et paramétrage de caméras de surveillance. ;
    * Installation et paramétrage d'un VPN entre deux sites. ;
    * Installation et configuration d'un serveur 2012 R2 et 2008 R2. ;
    * Ajout et paramétrage des rôles et fonctionnalités Dns, DHCP et WDS.

    Environnements Techniques : Microsoft Windows : 2007, 2008.

Formations

Réseau