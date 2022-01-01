Menu

Oussama AGOUMI

Blagnac

En résumé

COMPÉTENCES :

Supply Chain Management - Supply Chain Optimization - Cross-functional Team Leadership - Strategy - ERP - Analysis - Six Sigma - Lean Management - 5S - Change Management - Continuous Improvement - Customer-focused Service - Forecasting - Demand & Supply Planning - Root Cause Analysis

LANGUES :

- français : courant (scolarité française),
- anglais : courant – 12 ans TOEIC mai 2013 990/990
- allemand : courant (langue maternelle).
- arabe (Maroc) : courant,
- espagnol : scolaire (3 ans),

NATIONALITE :
- Allemande

COMMENT ME JOINDRE :

mail : oussama.agoumi@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
SAP
Commercial export
Transport
Logistique
MRP
Achats
WMS
Flexibility
Import-export
ERP

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Supply Officer A320/A380 - Final Assembly Line Hamburg (Germany)

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant Mission intérim (Randstad Co. GmbH Deutschland) - Accroissement d’activité

    Suite a mise en place de la nouvelle équipe approvisionnement (06/2014) Final Assembly Line A320 et A380 pour le site de Hambourg, en charge de l'approvisionnement de pièces de structure fuselage et cabine de fournisseurs allemands. Sécurisation de l'approvisionnement on time, on quality, on quantity des 3 lignes d'assemblage.

    - gestion de la chaine d’approvisionnement et contrôle des flux matériels
    - participation à l’introduction de nouveaux produits et gestion du cycle de vie des produits
    - entrée et maintenance des données conditions logistiques
    - paramétrage de l’ordering
    - analyse MRP et des messages d’exception
    - gestion des prévisions
    - gestion des commandes, collaboration et management du niveau de performance
    - optimisation des processus de commande en relation avec les principes du Lean
    - gestion des manquants et livraisons tardives
    - rapports de mesure de la chaine d’approvisionnement au travers de KPI.
    - analyses causes racine

  • Airbus - Supply Officer A350 , Final Assembly Line Toulouse (France)

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 Mission d’intérim de 9 mois (Manpower) : remplacement congé de maternité.

    - Projet Ramp up A350 :
    > sécurisation de l'approvisionnement sur le portefeuille tubes & pipes et non standard B-Brackets pour la FAL final assembly line (définition des pièces, capacité fournisseur, planning livraisons)

    - gestion de la chaine d’approvisionnement et contrôle des flux matériels
    - participation à l’introduction de nouveaux produits et gestion du cycle de vie des produits
    - entrée et maintenance des données conditions logistiques
    - paramétrage de l’ordering
    - analyse MRP et des messages d’exception
    - gestion des prévisions
    - gestion des commandes, collaboration et management du niveau de performance
    - optimisation des processus de commande en relation avec les principes du Lean
    - gestion des manquants et livraisons tardives
    - rapports de mesure de la chaine d’approvisionnement au travers de KPI.
    - analyses causes racine

  • Orthopadie Technik Berlin MPC LLC (Bauerfeind Group) - Logistics & Purchase Manager

    2012 - 2012 - responsable département Logistique & Achats
    - gestion d’une équipe de 4 personnes
    - en charge of du transport, achats, entreposage & transfert de stocks en interne
    - mise en place et démarrage de l’entrepôt
    - optimisation de la gestion des stocks, du taux de service, service client le meilleur possible.
    - Support aux département Commercial, Finance, Atelier de production

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Inventory Analyst

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2012 - Analyse des parametres logistiques (stocks de securite, obsolescence, Exces...)
    - Reporting hebdomadaire du departement Supply chain
    - Reporting Corporate hebdomadaire
    - Approvisionnements
    - Autres projets supply chain ponctuels

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Gestionaire de Stocks / Approvisioneur

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2011 -Approvisionneur, en charge d'un fournisseur majeur (40% des achats)
    - Objectif de taux de service de 97%
    - commandes par EDI
    - gestion des retours / avoirs
    - projets : transfer de fournisseurs France --> Asie, Supply chain visibility tool

  • Schneider-Electric - Master Data Administrator

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2009 -création et mise à jour de références et des parametres logistiques dans l'ERP.
    -approvisionneur (3 fournisseurs non EDI - 500K EUR / mois)
    -autres projets en cours : transfert de fournisseur de l'Europe vers la Chine, redéfinition des flux physiques et d'information. Coordination du projet au niveau de Dubai.

  • Massilly France (71) - Assistant responsable export

    2005 - 2006 Stage de fin d'études de 6 mois (septembre 2005 - mars 2006)

    Assistant responsable export, Massilly-France, emballages métalliques légers, Cluny (71).

    Missions commerciales : propositions commerciales, phoning, mailing, relances
    Etudes « nouveaux marchés » :
    - calcul de prix export pour Zone Proche Orient
    - étude de marché zone Asie du Sud Est Insulaire (Indonésie, Philippines, Malaisie).

Formations

Réseau