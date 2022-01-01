COMPÉTENCES :



Supply Chain Management - Supply Chain Optimization - Cross-functional Team Leadership - Strategy - ERP - Analysis - Six Sigma - Lean Management - 5S - Change Management - Continuous Improvement - Customer-focused Service - Forecasting - Demand & Supply Planning - Root Cause Analysis



LANGUES :



- français : courant (scolarité française),

- anglais : courant – 12 ans TOEIC mai 2013 990/990

- allemand : courant (langue maternelle).

- arabe (Maroc) : courant,

- espagnol : scolaire (3 ans),



NATIONALITE :

- Allemande



COMMENT ME JOINDRE :



mail : oussama.agoumi@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

SAP

Commercial export

Transport

Logistique

MRP

Achats

WMS

Flexibility

Import-export

ERP