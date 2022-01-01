Oussama AGOUMI

COMPÉTENCES :
Supply Chain Management - Supply Chain Optimization - Cross-functional Team Leadership - Strategy - ERP - Analysis - Six Sigma - Lean Management - 5S - Change Management - Continuous Improvement - Customer-focused Service - Forecasting - Demand & Supply Planning - Root Cause Analysis
LANGUES :
- français : courant (scolarité française),
- anglais : courant – 12 ans TOEIC mai 2013 990/990
- allemand : courant (langue maternelle).
- arabe (Maroc) : courant,
- espagnol : scolaire (3 ans),
NATIONALITE :
- Allemande
COMMENT ME JOINDRE :
