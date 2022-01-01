Oussama AYARI

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Linux
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Cisco Switches/Routers
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Entreprises
AppsFactor
- Développeur Web
2018 - maintenant
(CNI)Centre National d'Informatique tunisie
- Développeur, stagiaire
2016 - 2016
Software Intelligence company (SOFTIC)
- Développeur, stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Développment d'une application web de sondage
Société tunisienne de sidérurgie (EL FOULEDH)
- Développeur,stagiaire
2013 - 2013Développement d'un site e-commerce pour la société tunisienne de sidérurgie
Formations
ENICarthage Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Carthage (Tunis)
Tunis2014 - 2016Mastére Professionnel
ESTI Ecole Supérieure De Technologies Et Informatique (Tunis Carthage)
Tunis Carthage2010 - 2014licence
Informatiques et logiciels
Lycée Mixte Menzel Bourguiba (Menzel Bourguiba)
Menzel Bourguiba2006 - 2010Baccalauréat en sciences experimentales