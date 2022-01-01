Menu

Oussama AYARI

MENZEL BOURGUIBA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Linux
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Cisco Switches/Routers
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • AppsFactor - Développeur Web

    2018 - maintenant

  • (CNI)Centre National d'Informatique tunisie - Développeur, stagiaire

    2016 - 2016

  • Software Intelligence company (SOFTIC) - Développeur, stagiaire

    2014 - 2014
    Développment d'une application web de sondage

  • Société tunisienne de sidérurgie (EL FOULEDH) - Développeur,stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 Développement d'un site e-commerce pour la société tunisienne de sidérurgie

Formations

  • ENICarthage Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Carthage (Tunis)

    Tunis 2014 - 2016 Mastére Professionnel

  • ESTI Ecole Supérieure De Technologies Et Informatique (Tunis Carthage)

    Tunis Carthage 2010 - 2014 licence

    Informatiques et logiciels

  • Lycée Mixte Menzel Bourguiba (Menzel Bourguiba)

    Menzel Bourguiba 2006 - 2010 Baccalauréat en sciences experimentales

Réseau