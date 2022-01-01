Oussama BARGACH

-
CLEAN CO SERVICES
- Responsable Commercial
2014 - maintenant
-
NREA
- Conseiller en immobilier
Tanger
2014 - 2014
-
Snack Sud
- Copropriétaire et gérant
2012 - 2013
-
Ibis Tanger City Center
- Responsable commercial
2011 - 2012
-
Ibis tanger city center
- Assistant du directeur en restauration et responsable commercial
2010 - 2011
-
Bargach Traiteur (sce familiale)
- Directeur commercial
2006 - 2011
-
Rahal catering Grup Serhs
- Directeur regional et operationnel zone nord
2004 - 2006
-
Yazaki morocco
- Responsable achat
Tanger
2001 - 2003