Oussama BARGACH

TANGER

Entreprises

  • CLEAN CO SERVICES - Responsable Commercial

    2014 - maintenant

  • NREA - Conseiller en immobilier

    Tanger 2014 - 2014

  • Snack Sud - Copropriétaire et gérant

    2012 - 2013

  • Ibis Tanger City Center - Responsable commercial

    2011 - 2012

  • Ibis tanger city center - Assistant du directeur en restauration et responsable commercial

    2010 - 2011

  • Bargach Traiteur (sce familiale) - Directeur commercial

    2006 - 2011

  • Rahal catering Grup Serhs - Directeur regional et operationnel zone nord

    2004 - 2006

  • Yazaki morocco - Responsable achat

    Tanger 2001 - 2003

Formations

  • Escula Alhamar De Turismo De Granada (Granada)

    Granada 1997 - 2000 administration et gestion des entreprises

    administracion y gestion de empresas turisticas y hoteleras

  • Institut Supérieur International Du Tourisme De Tanger ISITT (Tanger)

    Tanger 1995 - 1997 gestion hôtelière

  • Lycée Ibn Al Khatib (Tanger)

    Tanger 1991 - 1994 baccalauréat

