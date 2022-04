I am a mechanical engineer with a focus on vehicle technologies. I have 11 SolidWorks certifications . I have mastered design tools and other CAD programs such as Catia, AutoCAD, TopSolid, ANSYS, and Abaqua FEA. I am always learning and seeking experience and engineering knowledge to improve myself.



Mes compétences :

Abaqus

AutoCAD

SolidWorks

SolidWorks Simulation

Catia v5

Ansys

Normal Modes Analysis

Mobile Switching Centre

NASTRAN

RDM