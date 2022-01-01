Oussama TRIFI

Ingénieur en Génie Informatique

* inscrit au tableau de l'ordre des Ingénieurs Tunisiens (OIT)





Mes compétences :

SharePoint Server 2010

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft ASP.NET

JavaScript

jQuery

SMTP

Oracle 10G

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft SQL Server

MVC

Linux Red Hat

HL 7

Cascading Style Sheets

AJAX

XML

Windows Communiciation Foundation

WebLogic Enterprise Application Server

Vsphere ESXI 5.5

Visual Basic .NET

VMware

UML/OMT

UDP

Telnet

TCP/IP

SharePoint designer (2010

Server FTP

Secure Shell

SNMP

Rational Rose

Personal Home Page

POP

Oracle

NetBeans

MySQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows Server 2012

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SharePoint Server 2010

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2003

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft DOS

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

Linux Debian

Linux

Jboss

Java

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

IP

IMAP

HTML5

Glassfish

Ethernet

ECLiPSe

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

CENTOS

C++

C Programming Language

Active Dire