Telecom engineer specialized in wireless technologies and now working on Wireless Transmision Business Unit as Pre-Sales Consultant at Alcatel-lucent.



Interested in new domains like wireless broadband access as well as IP Core within LTE Advanced



Specialties

Telecom Infrastructures & Services, Engineering on Mobile Network, Wireless Packet Transmission, IP...



Mes compétences :

Faisceau Hertzien

Presales engineering

Ingénierie des réseaux mobiles GSM/UMTS/3G+/H

Wireless Packet Transmission