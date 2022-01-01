Oxana METZ

Since 2005 working for RH PARTNERS Russia (Moscow branch) - the biggest French HR Consulting company.

From October 2010 - Deputy General Manager of RH PARTNERS Moscow branch.



The areas of my expertise are:



1. Executive search, recruitment of middle level managers and highly qualified technical specialists;

2. Out-staffing, supporting foreign companies to start up their activities in Russia;

3. Interim management;

4. Consulting in labour legislation, migration rules (visas, working permits) for foreign companies and private people;



etc...



I'm fluent in 3 languages: English, French and Russian, basic German (able to understand).



Managed various projects in Retail, FMCG, Industry, Agriculture, Legal, Audit and Accounting, Medical & Pharma, Logistics, Real Estate, Construction etc.



My goal is to find the best candidate for a position, and on the other hand to help excellent people get the job of their dream.



Mes compétences :

RH

Portage salarial

Intérim

Executive search et recrutement

Recruitment

HR