Oxana METZ

Moscou

En résumé

Since 2005 working for RH PARTNERS Russia (Moscow branch) - the biggest French HR Consulting company.
From October 2010 - Deputy General Manager of RH PARTNERS Moscow branch.

The areas of my expertise are:

1. Executive search, recruitment of middle level managers and highly qualified technical specialists;
2. Out-staffing, supporting foreign companies to start up their activities in Russia;
3. Interim management;
4. Consulting in labour legislation, migration rules (visas, working permits) for foreign companies and private people;

etc...

I'm fluent in 3 languages: English, French and Russian, basic German (able to understand).

Managed various projects in Retail, FMCG, Industry, Agriculture, Legal, Audit and Accounting, Medical & Pharma, Logistics, Real Estate, Construction etc.

My goal is to find the best candidate for a position, and on the other hand to help excellent people get the job of their dream.

Mes compétences :
RH
Portage salarial
Intérim
Executive search et recrutement
Recruitment
HR

Entreprises

  • RH PARTNERS Russie - Directrice Generale Adjointe

    Moscou 2010 - maintenant

  • RH PARTNERS Russie - Consultante Senior

    Moscou 2005 - 2010

Formations

  • North-West Academy Of Public Administration SZAGS (Saint Petersburg)

    Saint Petersburg 2001 - 2006 Economics

    Management / Economics

