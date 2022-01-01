Oystein SVAROD

I live in Norway and France which is the reason why I joined Viadeo. I am an apps and content developer in all channels, both digital and the traditionals.

I am experienced and have a number of international awards for my work. My speciality is direct marketing in all forms.

My ambition now is to get in contact with a French client who needs English copy and/or creation. I have international experience from the Federation of European Direct and Interactive Marketing-board (FEDMA, Brussels). If you plan to offer products and services in Norway, I can help you with the whole process. Take contact.



Mes compétences :

Copywriting

Direct Mail Marketing

Transcreation