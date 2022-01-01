Paola VALENCOURT

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Sourcing
Développement produit
Achat
Entreprises
TEXEUROP
- Acheteuse / Chargé de portefeuille clients
2015 - maintenant- Sourcing: gestion du parc fournisseurs au Bangladesh (6 déplacements par an), et sourcing matière en Chine
- Développement: suivi des appels d’offre, analyse et transmission des dossiers techniques aux usines.
- Offre: développement du CA, pilotage de la marge via la négociation des prix auprès des usines et centrales d’achats.
- Production: gestion des capacités de production pour garantir le respect des délais de livraison.
The Meeting Point ( Guangzhou - CHINA )
- Key Account Manager / Product development manager TOYS, BAGS, OUTDOOR
2013 - 2015Dealing with major international companies (Sambro, Global, AS…) specialized in licensee items (Disney, Hello Kitty...)
- In charged of developing client portfolio by proposing new ideas, new range of products, new services and by managing all related projects from the beginning to the end.
- In charge to ensure that operational team takes care of any order from customer’s portfolio in compliance with the best possible equation of price, quality and delivery time by participating to the supplier selection and order approval process.
NELIC ( Guangzhou - CHINA )
- Product & packaging development Manager OUTDOOR, TOYS, HOME DECO...
2012 - 2013- Team management : 5 designers.
- In charge of packaging design for French discounters (LaFoirFouille/ImportDistribution/Mady…)
- Packaging conception - Graphic charters follow-up - improve packagin's attractiveness
- Organization of products shooting
- Translation (French/Italian/ English)
- Monitoring and implementation of mandatory regulations and mentions for French market
Working on more than 20 000 products including 60% renewed each year (furniture, decoration, kitchen/bathroom, leisure/seasonal, garden/outdoor, Christma
2010 - 2012- In charge of new seasonal ranges in collaboration with stylist (creation of patronage, choice of fabrics, color, accessories)
- Sourcing fabrics : leather, cashmere, silk, and accessories (support provider, price comparison, negotiation)
- Launch samples and follow-up until validation
- Development of customization options for product
- Preparation and implementation of shoots products, retouch photos with photo-retoucher team - Launch of products on the website (photo-integration, SEO, SEM, merchandising)
- Sales follow-up and establishment of marketing plan and communication (newsletter, emailing, commercial offer)
La Redoute
- Web Category Manager SPORT - SHOES & TEXTILE
Roubaix2009 - 2010- In charge of a business unit which represents 20 million € (annual turn over)
- Assortment building & e-merchandising in sport Department
- Order follow-up , dealing with major sports brands (Nike, Adidas, Puma...)
- Web communication plan and emailing according to customer segmentation
FRETIN2008 - 2009- In charge of managing 150 items online, from creation to promotion
- Sales budget & Marketing plans in order to increase online sales and website’s attractiveness
- Partnering with suppliers, store operators and customer by providing concrete solutions to achieve the highest levels of customer’s satisfaction