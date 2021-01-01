Retail
Pascal CATHERINE
Versailles
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseil Départemental des Yvelines
Versailles (78000)
2020 - maintenant
Ville de Saint Germain En Laye
- Coordinateur Technique
2012 - 2014
Cofely Services - Gdf Suez
- Chargé d'Affaires
Paris La Défense
2011 - 2012
Strauss Vonderweidt
- Responsable d'Exploitation
2001 - 2010
Mannesmann Tally
- Ingénieur Support Produits
1982 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Centrale Electronique (ECE)
Paris
1976 - 1980
-
Réseau
Akim TALEB
Spyros DELEMIS
Véronique JAMAGNE
Yanick BURGUND