Pascal GUILLON

Beerse

En résumé

Health economics, market research and marketing strategy in health insurance funds, pharma companies and consultancy.

Experience in P&R of drugs, price LCM, value communication, observational and economic studies, economic modelling, market research , health systems.
Good at gaining a thorough understanding of new domains
Ability to listen, seek and integrate different point of view, to work in a multidisciplinary team, carry out reporting, manage a project with internal and external participants
French English TOEIC > 865 Microsoft tools SAS Persistence, realism, innovation, empathy.



Mes compétences :
Communication
cycle management
life cycle management
Management
Market Research
Modeling
Pricing
Research

Entreprises

  • JANSSEN FRANCE - Market Access Manager

    Beerse 2011 - maintenant

  • JANSSEN CILAG - Associate Director Worldwide Market Access

    Beerse 2009 - 2011 CAREER HISTORY


    JANSSEN-CILAG – from 1992

    Associate Director Worldwide Market Access – From January 2009
    Value communication, pricing and reimbursement for a new biologic in EMEA
    Price LCM management for an off patent biologic in EMEA
    Support oncology and biologic price sustainability project

    Pricing & Reimbursement Manager France - November 1998 to December 2008
    Management and writing of P&R dossiers,
    Preparation and participation in price negotiations,
    Management of observational post registration studies, economic models and studies

    Economic Studies and Strategic Planning Manager France - September 1994 to October 1998
    In charge of the BP & Strategic Plan, sales forecast, economic analysis for pricing & reimbursement, new product market research

    Market Research Manager France - 1992 to 1994
    Managing 3 individuals in charge of market research for France and Export territories
    Design and monitoring of dashboards, market research, visual aid tests, recall tests
    Setting up of an operational forecast system


    QUORUM DATA – de 1990 à 1992

    Associate Director - 1990 to 1992
    Setting up of a consulting company specialized in pharmaceutical market research and business development
    Establishment of the structure, product design, targeting and business development
    Carrying out of studies and reports


    SYNTHELABO CORPORATE – 1983 to 1990

    Director International Market Research - 1987 to 1990
    Management of a ten people team dedicated to corporate market research and strategic Development of the company and company’s products
    Planning and negotiating mergers and drug license & acquisitions

    International Project Manager Health Economics – 1983 to 1987
    Analysis of the structure and trends in the pharmaceutical sector
    Analysis of strategic planning for the development of the company
    Definition of scenarios and strategies to drive the company international development
    Prioritization of countries/products development


    FRENCH NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE – 1979 to 1983

    Project Manager Statistical Publications - National Health Insurance (CNAMTS) - 1982 to 1983
    In charge of writing and publishing the annual report of the National Health Insurance expenditure

    Trainer in Management Methods - National Association of Health Insurers (UCANSS) - 1979 to 1982
    Teaching statistics, cost accounting and optimization techniques to physicians, middle and senior officers of the Social Security organizations (health, family, retirement)

Formations

Réseau