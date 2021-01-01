Menu

Pascal LEMAITRE

Fontenay-aux-Roses

En résumé

Ingénieur de recherche en mécanique des fluides

Mes compétences :
Ecoulements diphasiques
Transferts de masse et de chaleur
Diagnostics optiques
Matlab
Thermo-hydraulique

Entreprises

  • IRSN - Ingenieur-chercheur

    Fontenay-aux-Roses 2004 - maintenant Missions :

    Chercheur dans le domaine de la mécanique des fluides diphasique appliquée à la sûreté nucléaire et aux sciences de l’environnement.

    Principales publications :

    A. Quérel, P. Lemaitre, M. Monier, E. Porcheron, A. I. Flossmann, and M. Hervo. An experiment to measure raindrop collection efficiencies: influence of rear capture. Atmos. Meas. Tech. Discuss., 7, 509-539, 2014.

    Lemaitre P., Nuboer A., Querel A., Depuydt G., Porcheron E. Semi-analytical study of aerosol washout by rain. Proceedings of the 20th International Conference on Nuclear Engineering, Anaheim, California, USA, July 30-August 3, 2012.

    Geertsen, V., Lemaitre, P., Tabarant, M., Chartier, F. Influence of design and operating parameters of pneumatic concentric nebulizer on micro-flow aerosol characteristics and ICP-MS analytical performances Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry 27 (1) , pp. 146-158 , 2012.

    Lemaitre P., Nuboer A., Porcheron E. Heat transfer and mass transfer in a spray for containment application: analysis of the influence of the spray temperature at the injection point. Nuclear technology vol. 75. 2011.

    Querel A., Lemaitre P, Brunel M., Porcheron E., Grehan G. Real time interferometric laser imaging for the droplet sizing (ILIDS) algorithm for airborne research. vol 21-1. 2010.

    Lemaitre P., Porcheron E. Study of heat and mass transfers in a spray for containment applications: analysis of the influence of the spray mass flow rate. Engineering and Design vol. 239-3 , pp. 541-550. 2009.

    Lemaitre P., Porcheron E. Two phase flow heat and mass transfers analysis by coupling optical diagnostics. Experiment in fluids, Vol. 45, No. 2, August 2008.

    Porcheron, E., Lemaitre, P., Nuboer, A., Rochas, V., Vendel, J. Experimental investigation in the TOSQAN facility of heat and mass transfers in a spray for containment application Nuclear Engineering and Design 237 (15-17 SPEC. ISS.) , pp. 1862-1871 2007


    Marchand, D., Porcheron, E., Lemaitre, P., Nuboer, A., Pumecocq, W., Grehan, G. Experimental and numerical study of the aerosols washout by a water spray in hostile environment. International Conference on Multiphase Flow (ICMF), Leipzig (Germany), 9-13 juillet 2007.

    Lemaitre P., Porcheron E.., Grehan G., Bouilloux L. Development of a global rainbow refractometry technique to measure the temperature of spray droplets in a large containment vessel. Measurement Science and Technology vol. 17-6 , pp. 1299-1306, 2006.

Formations

  • Laboratoire CORIA UMR CNRS 6614

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 2001 - 2004 Doctorat

    - Développement d’un diagnostic optique permettant la mesure de la température de gouttes (réfractométrie arc-en-ciel globale)
    - Amélioration et validation des modèles de transferts massique et thermique d’un des codes de sûreté nucléaire de l’IRSN.

  • Laboratoire CORIA UMR CNRS 6614

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 2001 - 2001 DEA de mécanique des fluides

    - Optimisation d’une sonde Anémomètre Phase Doppler (PDA)
    - Application de cette sonde à l’étude d’un spray en évaporation dans une configuration hostile simulant une chambre de combustion d’un moteur diesel

Réseau