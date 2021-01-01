Pascal LEMAITRE

IRSN
- Ingenieur-chercheur
Fontenay-aux-Roses
2004 - maintenant
Missions :
Chercheur dans le domaine de la mécanique des fluides diphasique appliquée à la sûreté nucléaire et aux sciences de l’environnement.
Principales publications :
A. Quérel, P. Lemaitre, M. Monier, E. Porcheron, A. I. Flossmann, and M. Hervo. An experiment to measure raindrop collection efficiencies: influence of rear capture. Atmos. Meas. Tech. Discuss., 7, 509-539, 2014.
Lemaitre P., Nuboer A., Querel A., Depuydt G., Porcheron E. Semi-analytical study of aerosol washout by rain. Proceedings of the 20th International Conference on Nuclear Engineering, Anaheim, California, USA, July 30-August 3, 2012.
Geertsen, V., Lemaitre, P., Tabarant, M., Chartier, F. Influence of design and operating parameters of pneumatic concentric nebulizer on micro-flow aerosol characteristics and ICP-MS analytical performances Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry 27 (1) , pp. 146-158 , 2012.
Lemaitre P., Nuboer A., Porcheron E. Heat transfer and mass transfer in a spray for containment application: analysis of the influence of the spray temperature at the injection point. Nuclear technology vol. 75. 2011.
Querel A., Lemaitre P, Brunel M., Porcheron E., Grehan G. Real time interferometric laser imaging for the droplet sizing (ILIDS) algorithm for airborne research. vol 21-1. 2010.
Lemaitre P., Porcheron E. Study of heat and mass transfers in a spray for containment applications: analysis of the influence of the spray mass flow rate. Engineering and Design vol. 239-3 , pp. 541-550. 2009.
Lemaitre P., Porcheron E. Two phase flow heat and mass transfers analysis by coupling optical diagnostics. Experiment in fluids, Vol. 45, No. 2, August 2008.
Porcheron, E., Lemaitre, P., Nuboer, A., Rochas, V., Vendel, J. Experimental investigation in the TOSQAN facility of heat and mass transfers in a spray for containment application Nuclear Engineering and Design 237 (15-17 SPEC. ISS.) , pp. 1862-1871 2007
Marchand, D., Porcheron, E., Lemaitre, P., Nuboer, A., Pumecocq, W., Grehan, G. Experimental and numerical study of the aerosols washout by a water spray in hostile environment. International Conference on Multiphase Flow (ICMF), Leipzig (Germany), 9-13 juillet 2007.
Lemaitre P., Porcheron E.., Grehan G., Bouilloux L. Development of a global rainbow refractometry technique to measure the temperature of spray droplets in a large containment vessel. Measurement Science and Technology vol. 17-6 , pp. 1299-1306, 2006.