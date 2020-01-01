Retail
Pascal RUFFIN
Pascal RUFFIN
Luxembourg
ACSe Luxembourg
- Auditeur financier
Luxembourg
2019 - maintenant
Private equity
KPMG Luxembourg
- Auditeur financier
Luxembourg
2019 - 2019
Banking/ Private equity
University Of International Business And Economics (UIBE) Beijing
PEKIN
2017 - 2018
Echange M2 inclut dans le programme grande ecole.
EM Strasbourg Business School
Strasbourg
2015 - 2018
PGE - Programme Grande Ecole
Aurélien TOQUET
Bastien SOHIER
Camille LAISNEY
François SOGNE
Hugo DREYER
Odile COINDARD
Olivier PRADOS
Pierre CACHIA
Pierre LEBEL