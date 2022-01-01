Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice BAUDOIN
Ajouter
Patrice BAUDOIN
CUTRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Ressources Humaines
Reponsable achats
Entreprises
BATI|C S.A. Kroell
- Gérant
2013 - maintenant
Big Mat S.A. Kroëll
- Responsable Logistique
2006 - 2013
A.N.C S.A.
- Employé Administratif
2004 - 2006
FIACCOM S.A.
- Employé Comptable
2003 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Alfred Mézières (Longwy)
Longwy
2003 - 2004
BTS Commerce international
Lycée Alfred Mézières (Longwy)
Longwy
2001 - 2003
Baccalauréat
Option Gestion & Rh
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Frederic ANTOINE
Julien FIZET
Patrice BARS
Patricia CATALDO