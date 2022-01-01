Menu

Patrice BELLON

Patrice Bellon PhD Pharmacist & Doctor in Pharmacy Degree Medicine & Process.

He is from July 2015 President of Cosmetoscent

He was during 15 years, Vice President Innovation Applied Research on fragrance developments at SYMRISE.

He was R&D Headmanager for 6 years at SHISEIDO including Fashion Brands, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyaké, Serge Lutens Perfumes and Carita.

He began his career as Director-General, Head Pharmacist in a Pharmaceutical Laboratory (LHF). After diversification of the Pharmaceutical Group (OHF), he continued first to work as Director of Pharmaceutical Operations for OHF, then for CLONATEC as Director-General, Head Pharmacist and at last for the CORYSE SALOME Franchise as Director-General.

Patrice Bellon is the President of the French Society of Cosmetic Chemists.

He is Honour member of the French Society of Perfumery.

International lecturer specialized in Cosmetic & Fragrance Technologies.

Supply teacher of different Universities.

He is Scientific Expert specialized in Cosmetology attached to the French Ministry of Research.

Patrice Bellon is member of Federation European Neurosciences (FENS)



Entreprises

  • COSMETOSCENT - PRESIDENT

    2015 - maintenant Dr. Patrice Bellon has a long experience in innovation management such as Director-General, Head Pharmacist, Research & Development Manager in Cosmetic and Vice President Innovation and Applied Research in Perfumery.

    Dr. Patrice Bellon has Research Tax Credit - RTC (Crédit d'Impôt Recherche / CIR) agreement for the coming years. This agreement obtained from the French Authorities (Ministry of Research), permits to the clients working with CosmetoScent to refund R&D expenses regarding eligible studies to their corporate taxes.

  • SYMRISE - Vice President Innovation Applied Research

    Clichy 2000 - 2015 Profile

    Authentic and inspiring business leader delivers innovation via creative thinking. Eight years of Symrise Key Customers Management with comprehensive global experience.

    Ability to Lead

    Managing a team and key accounts simultaneously have enhanced my leadership and commercial awareness at two levels; day-to-day operation of a team, and longer term strategic leadership at Key Account levels. I thrive on my ability to make decisions combining a strong internal and external network, >31 years experience in a global Fragrance, Pharmacy and b-2-b Personal Care Industries, and consolidated market view based on understanding customers needs. I take a leading role, with a strong intuitive sense; I seek wider perspectives within teams when resolving situations.

    Results Driven

    Management of resource levels of a European team, and budget allocation.
    Alignment of resources against a strategic project portfolio driven at Market level.
    People management: Goal and objective setting and performance evaluations. Merit increase allocation and management based on performance, setting career development plans for employees and promotional reviews.
    Developed and implemented technical & scientific training for customers

    Career History
    from July 2015 - PRESIDENT OF COSMETOSCENT

    June 2000 – june 2015 VICE PRESIDENT INNOVATION at SYMRISE

    2000–1996 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT HEADMANAGER at SHISEIDO

    1996-1995 DEVELOPMENT HEADMANAGER at MATIS

    1994-1986 PHARMACEUTICAL OPERATIONS HEADMANAGER at OHF in France. GENERAL MANAGER at CORYSE SALOME (Franchise)

    1985-1977 GENERAL MANAGER at LHF in France.

  • SHISEIDO - R&D Headmanager

    Paris 1994 - 2000

Formations

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 1969 - 1975 Pharmacist Ph.D (1975)

    1) Doctor in Pharmacy Degree: University of Pharmacy René Descartes, Paris V, France (1975)
    2) Doctor in Pharmacy Degree Medicine & Process, University of Pharmacy, Lille, France (1981)

