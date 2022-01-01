Patrice Bellon PhD Pharmacist & Doctor in Pharmacy Degree Medicine & Process.



He is from July 2015 President of Cosmetoscent



He was during 15 years, Vice President Innovation Applied Research on fragrance developments at SYMRISE.



He was R&D Headmanager for 6 years at SHISEIDO including Fashion Brands, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyaké, Serge Lutens Perfumes and Carita.



He began his career as Director-General, Head Pharmacist in a Pharmaceutical Laboratory (LHF). After diversification of the Pharmaceutical Group (OHF), he continued first to work as Director of Pharmaceutical Operations for OHF, then for CLONATEC as Director-General, Head Pharmacist and at last for the CORYSE SALOME Franchise as Director-General.



Patrice Bellon is the President of the French Society of Cosmetic Chemists.



He is Honour member of the French Society of Perfumery.



International lecturer specialized in Cosmetic & Fragrance Technologies.



Supply teacher of different Universities.



He is Scientific Expert specialized in Cosmetology attached to the French Ministry of Research.



Patrice Bellon is member of Federation European Neurosciences (FENS)







