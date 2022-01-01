Menu

Patrice BOUEXEL

Massy

En résumé

Data-driven insights generate impressive business results in various domains. Sophisticated quantitative and statistical analysis and predictive modeling contribute to the "fast fail" forward path which allow life sciences companies to get early signal of what needs to be stopped or maintained, or to predict a part failure on a supply chain, to detect drug counterfeiting via patterns.

Non-traditional data sources, like social networks, clickstream and text data are available and are becoming more important in all analyses.
The integration and analysis of these data sources can provide key insights to organizations across the enterprise such as:

R&D / Clinical
• Use predictive modeling to discern probable biologic outcomes
• Increase HTS/HCS data and analytics available to optimize target identification & validation for faster researcher visualization
• Analyze complex algorithms and data sets without the need to segment data
• Improve safety quality measurement with "one version of the truth"
• Proactively identify potential safety issues through data mining of integrated treatment outcome data


Manufacturing
• Supply-Chain Profitability,
• Inventory Productivity,
• Global batch traceability,
• ePedigree / RFID integration & analysis,
• RFID-Tagging,
• Manufacturing Financial data integration, reporting & analysis, etc.

Finance
• Consolidate worldwide reporting & provide a single view of corporate financials
• Prove economies of scale from mergers/acquisitions
• Quickly close books hourly, daily, weekly
• Provide the ability for ad-hoc access to anyone using any application in Finance • Report to shareholders in near real-time

and also for Marketing (Closed-loop marketing, Integrated Marketing Management, social media big data, Marketing Revenue Management ...).

Mes compétences :
ECM

Entreprises

  • Teradata - Sanofi Global Account Manager

    Massy 2013 - maintenant Integrated Data Warehouse, Master Data Management, Big Data Analytics, Integrated Marketing Management

    Manage all ressources dedicated to Sanofi to deliver a Lifesciences leading unified data architecture to support current and future analytics workload, empowering Sanofi to compete and win by transforming any data into actionables.

  • Croix-Rouge - Vice President of Emergency & Rescue - Saint-Cloud Local Unit

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Member of the Red Cross board for St Cloud, in charge of Emergency and Rescue domain, in connection with local authorities for any question related to emergency operations and means.

  • EMC - Lifesciences & Healthcare Named Account Manager

    Bezons 2010 - 2013 Acting as Account Manager in Lifesciences, selling high value solution for Quality & Manufacturing, Clinical Studies, R&D, Industrial Affairs, Cosmetology.
    Partnering with Sanofi and all major Lifesciences accounts, part of the Lifesciences WW Team.
    Providing valuable solutions to increase regulated document management (SOP, AMM, Change Notice, with authoring, revision, assembly, publication and submission preparation and DIA processes), Clinical Studies solutions (eTMF) based on DIA TMF Model, R&D, eCTD, etc

  • IBM - Sales Manager ECM for France

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2010 Acting as Sales Manager for the ECM Sales Team in France (8 direct sales, 2 channels business deveoper), in coordination with marketing and a dedicated ECM TechSales Team (12 people)
    Still managing direct core accounts: EADS, PSA, Renault, SNCF, Michelin & Faurecia

  • IBM - Software Sales Account Representative

    Bois-Colombes 2006 - 2009 Managing & Developing Sales Relationship for the ECM offering :
    - Core Accounts in Aerospace & Automotive (EADS, PSA, Renault, SNCF, Michelin, Faurecia)

  • Croix-Rouge - First Aid Rescue Crew

    Paris 2003 - maintenant Engaged into life-threatening emergencies as First-Aid Crew for
    - 15 emergency number and 18 (Fire Brigade),
    - Tsunami Disaster Management at Roissy Airport on December 31st, 2004,
    - leading the professionalization of « Rock en Seine » Festival Emergency Management Plan
    - participating as crew-member of the Emergency Management Plan of the above festival since 2005.
    - trained for Influenza Pandemic Simulation plans.

    Certification delivered by the French Ministry of Interior: First Aid Emergency Degrees (PSE1 and PSE2 – Premiers Secours en Equipe niveau 1 & 2) – 2004

  • FileNet - SEMEA Maintenance & Customer Loyalty Director

    2002 - 2006 FileNet (acquired by IBM since 2006)
    Sales Representative with regards to Maintenance and added value support offerings for South Europe, Middle East and Africa: 10 M€ revenue.
    - Driving premium maintenance sales execution strategy for the region (forecast, Business review, larg deals, ...), insuring the alignment with the sales team, providing sales support during complex sales cycles.

  • Huumingbird - European Technical Support Manager

    2000 - 2002 Hummingbird (acquired by OpenText since 2006)

  • Leonard's Logic - Quality Assurance Manager

    2000 - 2000 Leonard's Logic (French company held by Hummingbird)

  • Keymage - QA Manager

    1999 - 2000

  • GeoConcept - Sales Account Manager

    1995 - 1998

  • Claritas - ADDE - Sales Account Manager

    1994 - 1995 GIS Software Company

Formations

  • Development Dimensions International

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2006 Developing Extraordinary Leaders

    Part-Time Training for Managers

  • ESCP Europe, European School Of Management

    Paris, Berlin, Turin, Milan, Madrid 2006 - 2007 Executive Officer / DMSE ESCP

  • Krauthammer International

    Paris 2004 - 2004 International Management

    Part-Time Training for Managers

  • Croix Rouge Française (Boulogne Billancourt)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2004 - 2004 Aid Emergency Degrees (PSE1 and PSE2 – Premiers Secours en Equipe niveau 1 & 2)

  • Integrale International Institute - Groupe Epseco (Metz-Tessy)

    Metz-Tessy 1991 - 1992 General Management in Business Computing

    Business Computing - General Management

