Patrice BOUEXEL

Data-driven insights generate impressive business results in various domains. Sophisticated quantitative and statistical analysis and predictive modeling contribute to the "fast fail" forward path which allow life sciences companies to get early signal of what needs to be stopped or maintained, or to predict a part failure on a supply chain, to detect drug counterfeiting via patterns.



Non-traditional data sources, like social networks, clickstream and text data are available and are becoming more important in all analyses.

The integration and analysis of these data sources can provide key insights to organizations across the enterprise such as:



R&D / Clinical

• Use predictive modeling to discern probable biologic outcomes

• Increase HTS/HCS data and analytics available to optimize target identification & validation for faster researcher visualization

• Analyze complex algorithms and data sets without the need to segment data

• Improve safety quality measurement with "one version of the truth"

• Proactively identify potential safety issues through data mining of integrated treatment outcome data





Manufacturing

• Supply-Chain Profitability,

• Inventory Productivity,

• Global batch traceability,

• ePedigree / RFID integration & analysis,

• RFID-Tagging,

• Manufacturing Financial data integration, reporting & analysis, etc.



Finance

• Consolidate worldwide reporting & provide a single view of corporate financials

• Prove economies of scale from mergers/acquisitions

• Quickly close books hourly, daily, weekly

• Provide the ability for ad-hoc access to anyone using any application in Finance • Report to shareholders in near real-time



and also for Marketing (Closed-loop marketing, Integrated Marketing Management, social media big data, Marketing Revenue Management ...).



